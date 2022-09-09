NHL News: Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Justin Bailey gets a PTO

Jason Gregor: The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Justin Bailey to a PTO.

Hughes on Carey Price‘s knee

Priyanta Emrith: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes on goaltender Carey Price: “Our sense is Carey’s knee has not responded to any kind of treatment/rehab that’s been attempted since he had the surgery after the playoff run & we’re not very optimistic that short of some kind of intervention that things will change.”

Priyanta Emrith: Hughes said there isn’t any update on Price and that unless there is some type of surgery, they don’t think he’ll be able to play this season.

The Canadiens re-sign Cayden Primeau

Cap Friendly: The Canadiens have re-signed goaltender Cayden Primeau to a three-year, one-way contract with an AAV of $890,000.

2022-23: $770,000

2023-24: $800,000

2024-25: $1,100,000

Primeau will still be waiver exempt for the earlier of 56 games or one more season.

Flyers prospect signing with CSKA

Russ Cohen: A source is saying that Philadelphia Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov is signing a three-year deal with CSKA.

Coach John Tortorella on Flyers dressing room culture

Siriux XM NHL Network Radio: John Tortorella when asked about the Philadelphia Flyers dressing room, not have Claude Giroux who captained the team for 10 years, and on naming a captain.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I am in no rush to name a captain. So, that’s that.

As far as the room. I have major concerns about the room. I’ve spent the summer going back and forth. I live in New York. I’ve been going back and forth to Philly to try and relocate there. But spent some time in the office talking to players. Talking to personel. Talking to Chuck, all the front office.

And I have major concerns on what goes on in there and before we even step on the ice, situations, standards and accountability in the room, is forefront. You can’t get squat done on the ice until you get your room straightened out, and I think we have a little bit of work to do there.”