NHL News: Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals and the Winnipeg Jets

Michael Smith: Carolina Hurricanes forward Justin Williams and defenseman Sami Vatanen are unfit to play in today’s game.

Edmonton Oilers: GM Ken Holland said that in Game 3 forward Tyler Ennis fractured his leg and had some ligament damage in his ankle. He is expected to fully recover in a few months.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Oilers have assigned defenseman Filip Berglund to Linkoping HC of the SHL for the 2020-21 season.

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom is now in Toronto and in quarantine.

: Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher on Lindblom: “The cancer diagnosis rocked his world, and rocked our team, too. The way he handled it was tremendous. He’s here with us now, but still in quarantine. We don’t know how long it will take for him to be ready, but we’re all very excited for when he will be.” Sam Carchidi: If the Flyers play into September, they are hopeful that Lindblom could be ready by then. He’s in quarantine and they hope that in a few days he’ll be able to get back on the ice.

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have loaned forward David Kase to HC Karlovy Vary of the Czech Extraliga.

Samatha Pell: Washington Capitals coach Todd Reiden said that forward Lars Eller isn’t available for Game 1.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele said that he’s thankful that he doesn’t have a torn Achilles and not out for six months. He said that Matthew Tkachuk reached out to him and they talked about the play.

Scheifele added: “I probably won’t be on the ice for a little bit. You take it day by day and week by week and see how you feel.”