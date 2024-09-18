NHL News: Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Dallas Stars

The Edmonton Oilers and Brad Holland part ways

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers and assistant GM Brad Holland mutually agree to part ways.

CEO and President of Hockey Ops Jeff Jackson: “We thank Brad for his work during his time with the organization & we wish him well in his future endeavours.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs sign a goalie to a PTO

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs have signed goaltender Jon Gillies to a PTO.

NHL Rumors: Connor McDavid Will Sign His New Deal in Edmonton Next Summer

The Dallas Stars extend Esa Lindell

Puck Pedia: The Dallas Stars have signed defenseman Esa Lindell to a five-year, $26.25 million contract extension – a $5.25 million salary cap hit.

2025-26: $4 million salary and a $2.5 million signing bonus

2025-26: $4 million salary and a $2.5 million signing bonus

2025-26: $4.25 million salary and a $1 million signing bonus

2025-26: $4 million

2025-26: $4 million

Lindell will have a no-trade clause for the first three years of the contract and a 20-team no-trade list for the last two years of the deal.

Josh Bogorad: “A great deal for both sides keeps Esa in Dallas into 2030. He’s a terrific defender, one of the league’s top penalty killers, extremely durable, a sneaky offensive threat, and a career-long Star. Nice piece of business before camp starts up.”

Should Sidney Crosby Pulled a Tom Brady and Is this His Last Contract in the NHL

The Dallas Stars re-sign Thomas Harley

Puck Pedia: The Dallas Stars have re-signed left-handed defenseman Thomas Harley to a two-year, $8 million contract.

2024-25: $3.5 million

2025-26: $4.5 million.

He’ll be an RFA at the end of the deal and owed a $4.5 million qualifying offer.

Puck Pedia: The Dallas Stars now have $694,000 in projected salary cap space with a 23-man roster – 14 forwards, seven defense and two goaltenders.

Bruce LeVine: “No shock the deal got done on training camp eve. Deadlines do wonders for negotiations.”