NHL News: Eeli Tolvanen on Waivers, Michael McCarron and Injury Notes

Eeli Tolvanen on waivers

Chris Johnston: The Nashville Predators have placed forward Eeli Tolvanen on waivers.

Preds just gave someone a free Christmas present pic.twitter.com/L4v2ZrUFKb — Nathan “Grav” (@NathanGraviteh) December 11, 2022

All of the teams that could claim Eeli Tolvanen. Chicago? Columbus? Arizona? Philadelphia? Could see any one of those claiming him at only $1.4m aav due thru ‘24 pic.twitter.com/YKaGnlqacL — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) December 11, 2022

Michael McCarron enters the players’ assistance program

TSN: Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron entered the NHL/NHLPA players’ assistance program.

They didn’t say why he entered the program. He’ll get his full pay while getting help.

NHL Injury Notes

Wes Crosby of NHL.com: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said that defenseman Henri Jokiharju is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury and is on the IR.

Forward Vinnie Hinostroza has been placed on the IR with an undisclosed injury.

Brian Hedger: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and is listed as day-to-day.

Lou Korac of NHL.com: St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug returned to the lineup yesterday after missing the previous two games with an upper-body injury.

Forward Pavel Buchnevich missed their third consecutive game with a lower-body injury. Coach Craig Berube said that Buchnevich didn’t practice with the team last week and was working out on his own but added that it’s possible he plays tonight against the Nashville Predators.

NHL.com: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel missed last night’s game. He’s now missed the past three games with a lower-body injury.

Tom Gulitti: The Washington Capitals have placed goaltender Darcy Kuemper (upper-body) and defenseman Alexander Alexeyev (upper-body) on the IR.

Kuemper is on the IR retroactive to December 3rd, so he is eligible to come off on Tuesday and play if he is ready.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov has been activated from the IR.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said that forwards Nicklas Backstrom and Tom will be traveling with the team as they continue to work their way back.

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Winnipeg Jets have placed forward Saku Maenalanen and defenseman Logan Stanley on the IR.