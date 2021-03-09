NHL News: Eichel, Ullmark, Rask, DeBrusk, Cernak and the Draft Lottery

Eichel out

Sabres PR: Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel will miss tonight’s game with an upper-body injury.

Elliotte Friedman: There have been some rumblings that Eichel could be out longer-term. There has been no clarification on this.

Aaron Ward: “My understanding is that this is an old injury ‘flare up’ and the reason he’s out. Because this could be long term, told he’s likely to seek a 2nd opinion. ”

Lance Lysowski: Sabres coach Ralph Krueger wouldn’t say if Eichel’s injury is a long-term injury. Krueger also wouldn’t say if the injury happened during the game against the Islanders on Sunday.

Ullmark weeks away

Lance Lysowski: Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark is still a few weeks away from returning according to coach Krueger.

John Vogl: Krueger on Ullmark: “On Linus, he’s still in a very, very careful rehab. … He’s definitely still a few weeks away from any intensive puck play or on the ice with the full equipment.”

Rask didn’t travel with the Bruins, DeBrusk a healthy scratch

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that goaltender Tuukka Rask didn’t travel with the team to Long Island and that he doesn’t think Rask’s injury is serious. Cassidy added: “He’s feeling better, but we figured why mix in a few plane rides.”

Joe Haggerty: Cassidy on making Jake DeBrusk a healthy scratch for tonight’s game: “We’re not quite getting out of Jake what we want. We just feel like we’re not always getting the effort required.”

Cernak likely able to go for Lightning, unsure on another Dman

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that it’s looking like defenseman Erik Cernak will be able to go tonight. They are still awaiting word if Jan Rutta will be able to play.

Changes to the draft lottery coming?