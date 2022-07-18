NHL News: Engvall, Del Zotto, Mikkola, Janmark, Tkachuk, Dubois, and 24 File for Salary Arbitration

The Maple Leafs re-sign Pierre Engvall
Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Pierre Engvall to a one-year contract extension at $2.25 million.
Puck Pedia: The Maple Leafs are now $1.5 million over the salary cap with 22 players under contract – 13 forwards, 7 defensemen and two goalies.
Remaining RFAs – Rasmus Sandin.
A 20-man opening day roster would have them cap compliant.
The Panthers sign Michael Del Zotto
Puck Pedia: The Florida Panthers have signed defenseman Michael Del Zotto to a one-year, two-way deal.
He’ll have a $750,000 NHL cap hit and make $450,000 in the minors.
The Blues re-sign Niko Mikkola
Puck Pedia: The St. Louis Blues have re-signed defenseman, Niko Mikkola, to a one-year, $1.9 million deal.
The Oilers sign Mattias Janmark
Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Mattias Janmark to a one-year deal worth $1.25 million.
Mattias Janmark, signed 1x$1.3M by EDM, is a defensive bottom six forward. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/LnwubGCyGq
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 17, 2022
No arbitration for Matthew Tkachuk
Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames RFA Matthew Tkachuk didn’t file for salary arbitration.
- Pat Steinberg: This makes sense.”It keeps him eligible for an offer sheet. And with a $9 million qualifying number, arbitration likely wouldn’t have pushed him much higher. Tkachuk can still accept his one-year qualifying offer before Friday’s deadline.”
No arbitartion for Pierre-Luc Dubois
Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets Pierre-Luc Dubois didn’t file for salary arbitration. He could have argued for more than $6 million but is now open for offer sheets and may have some more leverage now.
Murat Ates: Dubois is able to accept his $6 million qualifying offer by July 22nd.
24 Players have filed for salary arbitration
NHLPA: Players who filed for salary arbitration
Mason Appleton – Winnipeg Jets
Ethan Bear – Carolina Hurricanes
Jesper Bratt – New Jersey Devils
Lawson Crouse – Arizona Coyotes
Morgan Geekie – Seattle Kraken
Mathieu Joseph – Ottawa Senators
Kaapo Kahkonen – San Jose Sharks
Kasperi Kapanen – Pittsburgh Penguins
Keegan Kolesar – Vegas Golden Knights
Oliver Kylington – Calgary Flames
Maxime Lajoie – Carolina Hurricanes
Steven Lorentz – San Jose Sharks
Isac Lundestrom – Anaheim Ducks
Zack MacEwen – Philadelphia Flyers
Niko Mikkola – St. Louis Blues) – signed after filing
Andrew Mangiapane – Calgary Flames
Matthew Phillips – Calgary Flames
Jesse Puljujarvi – Edmonton Oilers
Tyce Thompson – New Jersey Devils
Yakov Trenin – Nashville Predators
Vitek Vanecek – New Jersey Devils
Jake Walman – Detroit Red Wings
Kailer Yamamoto – Edmonton Oilers
Pavel Zacha – Boston Bruins