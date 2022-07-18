NHL News: Engvall, Del Zotto, Mikkola, Janmark, Tkachuk, Dubois, and 24 File for Salary Arbitration

The Maple Leafs re-sign Pierre Engvall

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Pierre Engvall to a one-year contract extension at $2.25 million.

Puck Pedia: The Maple Leafs are now $1.5 million over the salary cap with 22 players under contract – 13 forwards, 7 defensemen and two goalies.

Remaining RFAs – Rasmus Sandin.

A 20-man opening day roster would have them cap compliant.

The Panthers sign Michael Del Zotto

Puck Pedia: The Florida Panthers have signed defenseman Michael Del Zotto to a one-year, two-way deal.

He’ll have a $750,000 NHL cap hit and make $450,000 in the minors.

The Blues re-sign Niko Mikkola

Puck Pedia: The St. Louis Blues have re-signed defenseman, Niko Mikkola, to a one-year, $1.9 million deal.

The Oilers sign Mattias Janmark

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Mattias Janmark to a one-year deal worth $1.25 million.

Mattias Janmark, signed 1x$1.3M by EDM, is a defensive bottom six forward. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/LnwubGCyGq — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 17, 2022

No arbitration for Matthew Tkachuk

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames RFA Matthew Tkachuk didn’t file for salary arbitration.

Pat Steinberg: This makes sense.”It keeps him eligible for an offer sheet. And with a $9 million qualifying number, arbitration likely wouldn’t have pushed him much higher. Tkachuk can still accept his one-year qualifying offer before Friday’s deadline.”

No arbitartion for Pierre-Luc Dubois

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets Pierre-Luc Dubois didn’t file for salary arbitration. He could have argued for more than $6 million but is now open for offer sheets and may have some more leverage now.

Murat Ates: Dubois is able to accept his $6 million qualifying offer by July 22nd.

24 Players have filed for salary arbitration

NHLPA: Players who filed for salary arbitration

Mason Appleton – Winnipeg Jets

Ethan Bear – Carolina Hurricanes

Jesper Bratt – New Jersey Devils

Lawson Crouse – Arizona Coyotes

Morgan Geekie – Seattle Kraken

Mathieu Joseph – Ottawa Senators

Kaapo Kahkonen – San Jose Sharks

Kasperi Kapanen – Pittsburgh Penguins

Keegan Kolesar – Vegas Golden Knights

Oliver Kylington – Calgary Flames

Maxime Lajoie – Carolina Hurricanes

Steven Lorentz – San Jose Sharks

Isac Lundestrom – Anaheim Ducks

Zack MacEwen – Philadelphia Flyers

Niko Mikkola – St. Louis Blues) – signed after filing

Andrew Mangiapane – Calgary Flames

Matthew Phillips – Calgary Flames

Jesse Puljujarvi – Edmonton Oilers

Tyce Thompson – New Jersey Devils

Yakov Trenin – Nashville Predators

Vitek Vanecek – New Jersey Devils

Jake Walman – Detroit Red Wings

Kailer Yamamoto – Edmonton Oilers

Pavel Zacha – Boston Bruins