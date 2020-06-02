NHL News: Entry-Level and Player Signings, Some Rights Expire, A Senators Captain? Oilers Not Playing In Edmonton?

Entry-level signings

Sean Shapiro: The Dallas Stars of have signed forward Fredrik Karlstrom to an entry-level deal.

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have signed defenseman Linus Hogberg to a three-year entry-level deal. He was drafted 139th overall in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.

SinBin.vegas: The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenseman Connor Corcoran to a three-year, entry-level deal. He as drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 draft.

Winnipeg Jets: The Jets have signed defenseman Declan Chisholm to a three-year, entry-level deal with an $825,000 AAV.

Some teams let rights expire

Pat Steinberg: The Calgary Flames let the rights to 2018 fourth-round pick Milos Roman and 2016 fourth-round pick Linus Lindstrom expire.

Sean Shapiro: The Dallas Stars let the rights to defensemen Jakob Stenqvist and Curtis Douglas expire. Douglas can re-enter the draft.

Jesse Granger: The Golden Knights let the rights to defenseman Xavier Bouchard and goaltender Jordan Kooy expire.

Player signings

TSN: The Anaheim Ducks signed 30-year old defenseman Kodie Curran to a two-year deal. Curran was the SHL MVP last season after scoring 12 goals and totaling 49 points.

TSN: Defenseman Chris Wideman signed with Torpedo of the KHL. Wideman was with the Ducks AHL team last season.

Senators could name a captain

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators haven’t had a captain since they traded Erik Karlsson back in September of 2018. Last season they went with assistant captains Ron Hainsey, Mark Borowiecki and Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

Defenseman Thomas Chabot (23) and forward Brady Tkachuk (21) could be the top candidates.

“We’ve talked a little bit about it,” Smith said in an interview with Postmedia from his home in Tecumseh, Ont. “There’s some tough choices to be be made there and are they ready? Is it now? Is it in another year? That’s something and a discussion will go on throughout the summer. “The big thing is you want to make sure the guy is ready and it’s not too soon.”

It’s possible the Oilers don’t play in Edmonton if chosen to be a hub city

Robert Tychkowski of the Edmonton Sun: The province of Alberta and the city of Edmonton have been pushing to be one of the hub cities, and if chosen, there is the possibility that the Oilers would be playing elsewhere.