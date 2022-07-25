NHL News: Eriksson, Niku, Khovanov, Phillips, Kovacevic, Geekie, and Years Without A First-Round Pick

Loui Eriksson heading to Europe

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes UFA forward Loui Eriksson is heading back to Europe to play in either Sweden or Switzerland.

Sami Niku back to Europe

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets UFA defenseman Sami Niku will be heading back to Europe to play this season.

Alexander Khovanov to waivers

Minnesota Wild PR: The Wild put forward Alexander Khovanov on unconditional waivers.

Most years without having a first-round pick

Cap Friendly: The most years without having an NHL first-round pick in the draft.

Six years:

Los Angeles Kings (1969-74)

St. Louis Blues (1990-95)

Four years:

St. Louis Blues (1982-85)

Detroit Red Wings (2001-04)

New York Rangers (2013-16)

Pittsburgh (2015-18)

Possibly the Florida Panthers (2022-25)

Three years:

California Golden Seals (1971-73)

Possibly the New York Islanders (2020-23)

Matthew Phillips re-signs with the Flames

Cap Friendly: The Calgary Flames have re-signed forward Matthew Phillips to a one-year, two-way deal.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $140,000 in the minors.

Johnathan Kovacevic re-signs with the Jets

Cap Friendly: The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic to a three-year deal with a $767,000 AAV.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL, $150,000 in the minors with $175,000 guaranteed.

2023-24: $775,000 in the NHL, $250,000 in the minors with $275,000 guaranteed.

2024-25: $775,000 one-way

Morgan Geekie re-signs with the Kraken

Puck Pedia: The Seattle Kraken have re-signed forward Morgan Geekie to a one-year, $1.4 million contract.

He was scheduled for an arbitration hearing.

Morgan Geekie has re-signed with the Seattle Kraken to a one-year, $1.4M deal. Geekie showed in the last season he can be very solid bottom-six forward. He's great forechecker, can carrying puck into OZ and contributing shots. Fair deal in our eyes.