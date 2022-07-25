NHL News: Eriksson, Niku, Khovanov, Phillips, Kovacevic, Geekie, and Years Without A First-Round Pick

Loui Eriksson heading to Europe
Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes UFA forward Loui Eriksson is heading back to Europe to play in either Sweden or Switzerland.
Sami Niku back to Europe
Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets UFA defenseman Sami Niku will be heading back to Europe to play this season.
Alexander Khovanov to waivers
Minnesota Wild PR: The Wild put forward Alexander Khovanov on unconditional waivers.
Most years without having a first-round pick
Cap Friendly: The most years without having an NHL first-round pick in the draft.
Six years:
Los Angeles Kings (1969-74)
St. Louis Blues (1990-95)
Four years:
St. Louis Blues (1982-85)
Detroit Red Wings (2001-04)
New York Rangers (2013-16)
Pittsburgh (2015-18)
Possibly the Florida Panthers (2022-25)
Three years:
California Golden Seals (1971-73)
Possibly the New York Islanders (2020-23)
Matthew Phillips re-signs with the Flames
Cap Friendly: The Calgary Flames have re-signed forward Matthew Phillips to a one-year, two-way deal.
He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $140,000 in the minors.
Johnathan Kovacevic re-signs with the Jets
Cap Friendly: The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic to a three-year deal with a $767,000 AAV.
2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL, $150,000 in the minors with $175,000 guaranteed.
2023-24: $775,000 in the NHL, $250,000 in the minors with $275,000 guaranteed.
2024-25: $775,000 one-way
Morgan Geekie re-signs with the Kraken
Puck Pedia: The Seattle Kraken have re-signed forward Morgan Geekie to a one-year, $1.4 million contract.
He was scheduled for an arbitration hearing.
Morgan Geekie has re-signed with the Seattle Kraken to a one-year, $1.4M deal. Geekie showed in the last season he can be very solid bottom-six forward. He’s great forechecker, can carrying puck into OZ and contributing shots. Fair deal in our eyes. pic.twitter.com/PCkqJUYKAK
— Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 24, 2022
Morgan Geekie signs 1 year with Seattle https://t.co/fyJRGuAu2m pic.twitter.com/Vs04QiayWq
— Next Level Stats (@NextLevelStat) July 24, 2022