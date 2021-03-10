NHL News: ESPN Deal, Dante Fabbro To Have Hearing, and 1,000 Games for Patrick Kane

NHL – ESPN TV deal

TSN: Frank Seravalli says that ESPN’s new deal with the NHL starts in October and will run for seven years. They will carry four Stanley Cup Finals and around 1,100 games in total.

“No sense if the NHL is making ESPN the primary rights holder but if not, they’re certainly going to get a significant chunk. Everyone wants to know, from a revenue perspective, how much money that is bringing back. We know that this is going to be a landmark deal for television rights in the U.S. as it relates to the NHL.”

Fabbro to have hearing

NHL Player Safety: Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro will have a hearing for his elbow to the Carolina Hurricanes forward Brock McGinn.

This is a *really* bad hit pic.twitter.com/B8zIgOi052 — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) March 10, 2021

Patrick Kane‘s 1,000 games

NHL Public Relations: “Patrick Kane (32 years, 110 days) is the youngest player at the time of his 1,000th regular-season game with the @NHLBlackhawks, eclipsing Brent Seabrook (32 years, 343 days) who reached the milestone on March 29, 2018.”