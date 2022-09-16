NHL News: Evander Kane, Sean Durzi, Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, and PTOs

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said that there has been no second hearing scheduled for the Evander Kane grievance but is hopeful that the situation gets resolved soon.

Is there going to be a settlement?

The Kings re-sign Sean Durzi

Elliotte Friedman: The Los Angeles Kings have re-signed defenseman Sean Durzi to a two-year, $3.4 million contract.

He’ll have a $1.7 million salary cap hit, and salaries of $1.4 million and $2 million.

Puck Pedia: The Kings now have $1.26 million in projected salary cap space with a 23-man roster – 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Sean Durzi, signed 2x$1.7M by LA, is a young offensive defenceman who had a successful rookie season. Played particularly well on the powerplay. #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/99z0CnQ4PU — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 15, 2022

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom is in Washington for the past few weeks and has been at the arena on a daily basis. He had left hip surgery back in June. He hasn’t been on skates yet and it’s not known when he’ll be able to ramp up his on-ice workouts.

It is believed the forward Tom Wilson is ahead of schedule. He had left knee ACL reconstruction surgery. His original timeline was between late November and late January.

Forward Carl Hagelin is working back from a serious eye injury and has been skating regularly.

The PTOs continue

Cap Friendly: The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Zachary Senyshyn to a PTO.

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators have signed forwards Derrick Brassard and Michael Dal Colle to a PTOs.

Cap Friendly: The Florida Panthers have signed goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to a PTO.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenseman Jason Demers to a PTO.