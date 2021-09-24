NHL News: Evander Kane, St. Louis Blues, and the Vancouver Canucks

Evander Kane was cleared from gambling allegations but now under another allegation

Elliotte Friedman: NHL statement on clearing Evander Kane of the gambling allegations but he’s now under investigation for “additional unrelated allegations.”

A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports: Anna Kane is now alleging that Evander Kane sexually assaulted her and multiple counts of domestic battery. In her divorce case, she’s also looking for a domestic violence restraining order.

Evander Kane’s attorney Tracis Krepelka in a statement to FOS:

“To be clear, Evander denies ever abusing Ms. Kane or their daughter Kensington, whom he cherishes. He recognizes that they have many years ahead of them as co-parents, during which they will have to work together, which makes it that much more frustrating that she has chosen this path. … As everyone knows, she has falsely accused him of betting on and throwing games”

Curtis Pashelka: “FYI, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the possibility of prosecuting Evander Kane.”

The Blues add to their management staff

Jeremy Rutherford: The St. Louis Blues have named Peter Chiarelli their VP of hockey operations.

Dave Taylor moves from VP of hockey operations to senior advisor to hockey operations.

Ken Hitchcock has been added as a coaching consultant.

Alex Chiasson heading to the Canucks camp

Irfaan Gaffar: (on a Chiasson PTO with the Canucks) “A lot of times PTO’s are offered so a team doesn’t have to play its veterans for pre-season games. For this one, I don’t believe that’s the case.”