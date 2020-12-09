NHL News: Expanded Rosters, Taxi squads, and Flyers Re-sign Myers

Expanded rosters and taxi squads

Frank Seravalli: The NHLPA executive board had a call yesterday. They are still in talks with the NHL about expanding rosters from 23 to 26 and a four-man taxi squad bringing the total number of players up to 30.

The taxi may earn an AHL salary and not an NHL salary but would receive the NHL benefits and per diem.

Frank Seravalli: The Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Vancouver Canucks will be leaving the AHL teams in the U.S., so calling up players is going to be difficult.

The tentative start date for the AHL is February 5th.

Frank Seravalli: Some teams have started telling their players to expect COVID testing to begin on December 26th.

The start date for training camps isn’t finalized but will likely happen on January 3rd.

Flyers re-sign RFA defenseman Philippe Myers

Sam Carchdi: The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed defenseman Philippe Myers to a three-year contract with a salary cap hit of $2.55 million.

Puck Pedia: When the contract expires he’ll be a year away from unrestricted free agency and will have arbitration rights.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown:

2020-21: $1 million Salary $300,000 Signing Bonus

2021-22: $2.2 million Salary $350,000 SB

2022-23: $3.8 million Salary

Charlie O’Connor: After signing Myers, and including Mark Friedman and Nolan Patrick on their roster, the Flyers have a projected $2.236 million in salary cap space with 22 players on the roster. They will be able to bank cap space as the season progresses.

Jordan Hall: Myers in a press release: “I really do believe in this group and my expectations are to go all the way with these guys. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”