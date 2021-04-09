NHL News: Five Players Put on Waivers, Sabres Claim Caggiula

Five on waivers, one claimed

Pierre LeBrun: Players put on waivers today: Kyle Turris (Oilers), Paul Byron (Canadiens), Nikita Gusev (Devils), Kenneth Appleby (Islanders) and Clark Bishop (Senators).

The Buffalo Sabres claimed Drake Caggiula.

On Draft Caggiula

Elliotte Friedman: Sabres head coach Don Granato had Caggiula while they were in Chicago.

John Vogl: “Forward Drake Caggiula is a pending UFA on a $700,000 contract. He had one goal and seven points in 27 games with Arizona.”

Drake Caggiula, claimed by BUF, is a decent offensive bottom six winger who has had major finishing problems this season. He should fit right in. #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/iPurv2QKCR — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) April 9, 2021

On Kyle Turris

Mark Spector: “Turris just can’t move the needle anymore. I mistakenly mentioned a buy-out yesterday, but clearly best bet is burying the contract in the AHL. Either way, he’s not looking like an NHL player anymore, which is too bad. He is excellent to deal with – smart, well spoken and humble.”

Kyle Turris, placed on waivers by EDM, is no longer an effective NHL player, poor at both ends of the ice for the past three seasons. I tried to warn you, Oilers fans. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/VXwnCZY5M8 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) April 9, 2021

On Nikita Gusev

Chris Johnston: “Nikita Gusev hopes to find another NHL job once his contract is terminated by the #NJDevils tomorrow. If he signs somewhere before 3 p.m. on Monday, he’s eligible to play games in this year’s playoffs.”

Cap Friendly: “Nikita Gusev is on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination. With 30 days left in the season, and if he clears tomorrow, Gusev will forfeit $1,000,000 in salary. For the #Devils, in addition to saving $1M in salary they will also create $856,250 in c/space.”

Puck Pedia: “Loses about $1.0M Salary, less deferral & escrow, so $720K net.”

Elliotte Friedman: “Nikita Gusev on unconditional waivers for purposes of termination. Has not played since March 20, as young players take over in NJ. Was on waivers 9 days ago, but hit of $4.5M made it untradeable, unfortunately. This creates possibility of signing elsewhere at a lower number.”

Corey Masisak: “Nikita Gusev is a really fun player to watch when he’s cooking. He has also essentially had 3 different stages of his NHL career, which I’ve documented. And even when he was producing offensively, some of the numbers at the other end were pretty not great, even w/Zajac + Coleman.”

Byron Bader: “Chatted with a few teams about claiming Gusev. They all said they liked the player but he was too expensive to claim. Perhaps this makes him more appealing.”