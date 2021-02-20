NHL News: Flames, Avs, Stars, Blues, Jets, and Images From Lake Tahoe

Calgary Flames: Forward Sean Monahan missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Dan Rosen: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog said that he’s good to go for today’s outdoor game.

Avs coach Jared Bednar said that defenseman Cale Makar (upper-body) will be a game-time decision today. Defenseman Samuel Girard (COVID) is good to go today.

David Schoen: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz was given a maintenance day for his lower-body issue. They are off today. Coach Rick Bowness said that Hintz will likely skate on Sunday and play on Monday.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on Vladimir Tarasenko: “We want to integrate him more with our team and practicing. Hopefully he keeps pushing and he can do more and more. It was good to see him out there today. He brings energy to our team right now, guys see him out there, he’s in a good mood.”

Jim Thomas: The Blues have put Ivan Barbashev on the IR with a left ankle injury. They will re-evaluate him in six weeks.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice that they want Pierre-Luc Dubois to go through a full practice today before possibly returning to the lineup.

