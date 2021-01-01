NHL News: Flyers, Bruins, Canucks, Flames, Blues and the Islanders

Morin getting a new position

Philadelphia Flyers: Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said that Samuel Morin will move from playing defense to left wing going forward.

“We think there is a realistic chance he can positively affect our team in that role.”

Marchard will be ready but Pastrnak won’t be

Amalie Benjamin: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said that forward David Pastrnak will likely miss at least their opening couple of games.

Forward Brad Marchand has been skating the past few days and will be with the main group when camp opens up.

Ferland won’t be at the Canucks camp

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland won’t be with the team for the start of training camp.

Ferland’s agent Jason Davidson: “Mike is at home trying to work things through. His health is the upmost importance. We will continue to work with the #Canucks in what is best for Mike.”

Patrick Johnston: The Canucks have said that Ferland will still have a physical done through zoom or something similar.

To be placed on the LTIR they would need to deem him as unfit for play first. He hasn’t traveled to Vancouver, so that says something.

Flames sign their first-round pick

Cap Friendly: The Calgary Flames have signed 2020 first-round pick (24th overall) Connor Zary to a three-year entry-level contract.

$925,000 cap hit

$80,000 minors

$212,500 Type ‘A’ Performance bonus in 2021-22 and 2022-23

The Blues get Dunn re-signed

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have re-signed 24-year old restricted free agent defenseman Vince Dunn to a one-year contract with a $1.875 million salary cap hit.

Cap Friendly: After the Dunn signing the Blues are now $3,050,515 over the cap with 22 players under contract.

If they do sign free agent Mike Hoffman, they could waive two players – like Jacob de la Rose ($894,166) and Mackenzie MacEachern ($900,000) – and only have to place Alex Steen on the LTIR to become cap compliant.

Islanders sign three

NHL.com: The New York Islanders have signed goaltender Cory Schneider, Andy Greene and Matt Martin. Both Greene and Martin were with the Islanders last season.