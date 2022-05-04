NHL News: Flyers, Golden Knights, Four Players Fined and One Suspended

Yeo out in Philadelphia

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fetcher said that Mike Yeo won’t be back as their head coach next season: “I met with Mike yesterday and advised him he won’t be our head coach for next season.”

Golden Knights GM will meet coach DeBoer

NHL.com: The Vegas Golden Knights had a disappointing season and missed the playoffs. Coach Pete DeBoer hopes that he’ll be given the opportunity to return next season.

DeBoer has a 98-50-12 record with the Golden Knights. GM Kelly McCrimmon said he’ll be talking to DeBoer later this week.

“Pete is under contract,” Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “Pete and I will sit down later this week. When you conclude your season, these meetings are a common place.”

Four players were fined in their series opener

NHL Player Safety: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds was fined $2,250 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct during Game 1.

NHL Player Safety: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Corey Perry was fined $2,250 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct during Game 1.

NHL Player Safety: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon was fined $2,250 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct during Game 1.

NHL Player Safety: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon was fined $5,000 for cross-checking St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich.

Clifford suspended for one game

NHL Player Safety: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford was suspended for one game for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton.