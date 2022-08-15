NHL News: Flyers, Golden Knights, Sharks, and Potential College UFAs

The Flyers re-sign Jackson Cates
Puck Pedia: The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year contract.
He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL and $120,000 in the minors.
Salary breakdown for Jake Leschyshyn and Paul Cotter
Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for forward Jake Leschyshyn’s three-year contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. He’ll carry a $767,000 salary cap hit.
2022-23: $750,000
2023-24: $775,000
2024-25: $775,000
Salary breakdown for forward Paul Cotter’s three-year contract extension with the Vegas Golden Knights. He’ll carry a $775,000 salary cap hit.
2023-24: $775,000, $125,000 in the minors and $200,000 guaranteed.
2024-25: $775,000
2025-26: $775,000
Nikolai Knyzhov tears his Achilles
Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks Nikolai Knyzhov had surgery on August 10th to repair a torn Achilles in his right leg. He suffered the injury while training. He’ll be out for about six months.
Coaching additions for the Sharks made over the weekend
Corey Masisak: Adding to David Quinn’s Sharks coaching staff.
– Scott Gordon (ex-NYI coach, recently w/Lehigh Valley in the AHL)
– Ryan Warsofsky (just won the Calder Cup w/Chicago in the AHL)
– Thomas Speer (goalies)
– Nick Gialdini (video)
College players who haven’t signed who would become UFAs if not signed by today
August 15 signing deadline update:
August 15 signing deadline update:

According to our data, this is the current list of drafted College players whom their respective teams must sign by tomorrow, August 15, or risk losing their signing rights.
NHL All-Star ratings compared to the other leagues
Hard, cold facts on the way Gary markets NHL players and sells the game. All-star game viewership is a significant measure of how the various leagues market their superstars.
