NHL News: Flyers, Golden Knights, Sharks, and Potential College UFAs

The Flyers re-sign Jackson Cates

Puck Pedia: The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year contract.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL and $120,000 in the minors.

Salary breakdown for Jake Leschyshyn and Paul Cotter

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for forward Jake Leschyshyn’s three-year contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. He’ll carry a $767,000 salary cap hit.

2022-23: $750,000

2023-24: $775,000

2024-25: $775,000

Puck Pedia:

Salary breakdown for forward Paul Cotter’s three-year contract extension with the Vegas Golden Knights. He’ll carry a $775,000 salary cap hit.

2023-24: $775,000, $125,000 in the minors and $200,000 guaranteed.

2024-25: $775,000

2025-26: $775,000

Nikolai Knyzhov tears his Achilles

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks Nikolai Knyzhov had surgery on August 10th to repair a torn Achilles in his right leg. He suffered the injury while training. He’ll be out for about six months.

Coaching additions for the Sharks made over the weekend

Corey Masisak: Adding to David Quinn’s Sharks coaching staff.

– Scott Gordon (ex-NYI coach, recently w/Lehigh Valley in the AHL)

– Ryan Warsofsky (just won the Calder Cup w/Chicago in the AHL)

– Thomas Speer (goalies)

– Nick Gialdini (video)

College players who haven’t signed who would become UFAs if not signed by today

August 15 signing deadline update: According to our data, this is the current list of drafted College players whom their respective teams must sign by tomorrow, August 15, or risk losing their signing rights.https://t.co/3B8UOC3jq1 pic.twitter.com/QKg5Esx5t2 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) August 14, 2022

NHL All-Star ratings compared to the other leagues