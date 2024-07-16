NHL News: Flyers, Hurricanes, Ducks, Rangers, Senators, and Oilers

The Philadelphia Flyers extend Garnet Hathaway

Adam Kimelman: Hathaway after one season in Philadelphia and signing an extension.

“It was a great opportunity to come in & a challenge to prove myself & prove that not only will they see me as a part of their 2-year plan but more than that. I want to be here when their plan really continues to take off and you see us be even more successful than we have been.”

The Carolina Hurricanes sign Joakim Ryan

Walt Ruff: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed 31-year-old defenseman Joakim Ryan to a one-year, two-way contract.

Ryan returns to the Hurricanes after spending the past three seasons playing in Sweden.

The Anaheim Ducks sign two

Eric Stephens: The Anaheim Ducks signed forward Nikita Nesterenko to a one-year, two-way contract that carries a $874,125 cap hit and $70,000 in the minors.

PuckPedia: The Ducks re-signed defenseman Jackson LaCombe to a two-year deal with a $925,000 cap hit.

The New York Rangers re-sign Matthew Robertson

New York Rangers: The Rangers have signed defenseman Matthew Robertson to a one-year contract.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Robertson’s deal is a two-way deal with a $775,000 cap hit. He’s yet to play in an NHL game.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: “The path for Robertson remains very crowded. He’s probably 7th on #NYR‘s left-handed defensemen depth chart behind Lindgren, Miller, Jones, Mackey, Harpur and Scanlin. That could change with a breakout year, though, and it certainly doesn’t hurt to keep him around for depth.”

The Ottawa Senators re-sign Mads Sogaard

Puck Pedia: The Ottawa Senators have re-signed RFA goaltender Mads Sogaard to a two-year.

2024-25: $775,000 salary, with $225,000 in the minors

2024-25: $775,000 one-way

The Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators make a trade

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers have traded forwards Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson to the Senators for forward Roby Jarventie and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Bob Stauffer: “The @EdmontonOilers have liked Roby Jarventie for a while. Has some size. Can skate and shoot. He is also waiver-exempt for another season. Add some draft capital picking up the 4th”

Zach Laing: “jarventie, 21, was drafted by the sens in the second round of the 2020 draft. he’s spent the last two years three seasons with their ahl affiliate, scoring 38 goals and 86 points in 136 games. he had nine goals and 20 points in 22 ahl games this year.”

Scott Wheeler: “Roby Jarventie’s the better player right now, but a low ceiling one. Xavier Bourgault’s had a tough time adjusting at the AHL level the last two years but I don’t think his development was handled well in Bakersfield and he’s a more talented player than we’ve seen.”