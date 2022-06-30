NHL News: Flyers, Panthers, Sabres, Stars and Lightning

Joel Farabee’s neck injury came out of nowhere

Adam Kimelman: Philadephia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said that Joel Farabee’s neck issue happened two weeks ago and came out of nowhere.

Farabee was doing a bench press and then felt a pinch in his neck.

He saw a doctor on June 20th and surgery was on June 24th.

Adam Kimelman: Fletcher on Farabee: “Whether it’s 3 months or 4 months … if he’s ready for Game 1, great. If he misses 5, 6, 7 games, and we can push him a little bit further, that might make sense too. We’ll make every decision with him based on his long-term health, welfare and development.”

Ryan Ellis may not be ready for training camp

Sam Carchidi of Philadelphia Hockey Now: Flyers GM Fletcher said that defenseman Ryan Ellis continues to make progress but they are unsure if he’ll be ready for the start of training camp.

“He’s continuing to progress. He’s certainly improved since the end of the season. He’s certainly further along now than he was a month ago or two months ago.”

Ellis only played in four games last year and is dealing with a pelvic injury.

Surgery for Anthony Duclair

Elliotte Friedman: Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair confirms on his Instagram page that he has an Achilles injury and that he’ll have surgery today.

The Sabres re-sign Sean Malone

Buffalo Sabres: The Sabres have signed forward Sean Malone to a one-year contract worth $750,000. He score 20 goals and added 17 assists in 39 games for the Rochester Americans of the AHL.

Lance Lysowski: “Smart signing. Malone had a great season. Deserved an NHL opportunity. A shame that the injury prevented one.”

The Stars re-sign Ryan Shea

Matthew DeFranks: The Dallas Stars have signed defenseman Ryan Shea to a one-year, two-way contract.

The Lightning re-sign Darren Raddysh

Cap Friendly: The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Darren Raddysh to a two-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $762,500. Raddysh would have been a Group 6 UFA.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL, $250,000 in the minors with $350,000 guaranteed.

2023-24: $775,000 in the NHL, $250,000 in the minors with $350,000 guaranteed.