NHL News: Flyers Sign Rasmus Ristolainen to a Five-Year Contract Extension
The Philadelphia Flyers have signed defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to a five-year contract extension with an AAV of $5.1 million.

Cap Friendly: Salary breakdown.

2022-23: $4 million
2023-24: $5.5 million
2024-25: $6.5 million
2025-26: $5.5 million
2026-27: $4 million

Charlie O’Connor: “The key people in the front office obviously liked Ristolainen from the start. But my understanding of part of why they wanted to re-sign him so badly is because they felt like his physical style was needed for the Flyers. That whole “Flyers should be hard to play against” thing.”

  • Charlie O’Connor: “To be clear, I disagree with this way of trying to be hard to play against — I’d rather just have the puck a lot. But the whole traditional Flyers culture element is a big reason why they liked Ristolainen enough to give him this contract.”

Charlie O’Connor: “The numbers being reported regarding Ristolainen are about what I figured it would cost to to re-sign him, a bit over the low $4 mil range the Flyers ideally would have wanted. But it was obvious over the past week that they were prioritizing bringing him back if possible.”

David Pagnotta: “After the price Philly paid for Ristolainen via trade, losing him as a UFA or moving him at deadline for much less wasn’t appealing. Locking him into a 5-year extension in/around $5M AAV was the objective.”

Viz on Ristolainen