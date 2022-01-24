NHL News: Foote, Tinordi, and In and Out of COVID Protocol

NHL Player Safety: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote was fined $2,125 for cross-checking Anaheim Ducks Buddy Robinson.

Waivers

Chris Johnston: The New York Rangers have placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi on waivers.

In COVID protocol

Elliotte Teaford: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson and goaltender Anthony Stolarz remain in COVID protocol.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on forward Pavel Buchnevich‘s situation: “It’s a different situation, but Buchy, he’ll get a practice on his own, skate and be ready to go for the Calgary game. It is what it is, it’s unfortunate that he can’t come with us, but that’s the rules.”

Canucks PR: The Vancouver Canucks have put goaltender Spencer Martin in COVID protocol.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone remains in COVID protocol.

Out of COVID protocol

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and forward Cole Sillinger have been activated from COVID protocol.

NHL.com: Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe is out of COVID protocol and returned to the lineup.