NHL News: Game Times, Max Domi, Kaapo Kakko, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Times for play-in and conference seeding games

TSN: Bob McKenzie says that for the play-in conference seeding round, games will be held at 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm and 8;00 pm in both Toronto and Edmonton. There is a two hour time difference between the two cities.

The play-in games overtime is till someone scores and they’ll just deal with what happens if there are multiple during a day. For the top-four conference seeding games, they’ll use the regular season style overtime with a shootout. Conference seeding games could go at 4:00 to help make up time if need be.

The BoG approves the deal, players to vote

The NHLPA’s Executive Board has approved the tentative CBA and referred it to the NHLPA Membership for a ratification vote. pic.twitter.com/nqDpMpZYbd — NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 8, 2020

NHL has a say if someone isn’t allowed to play

TSN: Players can choose to opt-out without penalty, and the league will also have a say if someone doesn’t play according to McKenzie. The NHL hired infectious disease experts, and with team doctors, they would make the call on those players. A clause in the Return to Play protocol states:

“Players who are determined to be at substantial risk of developing a serious illness as a result of exposure to the novel coronavirus shall be deemed to be unfit to play and shall not be permitted to participate either in Phase 3 or 4.”

Max Domi (Canadiens) and Kaapo Kakko (Rangers) are two examples as both are Type 1 diabetics. It sounds like both players intend to play, but will need a sign off from doctors.

Blackhawks make a statement on their name and logo

Scott Powers: Statement from the Chicago Blackhawks on their team name and logo.