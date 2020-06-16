NHL News: Gary Bettman and Patrick Kane On Returning to Play … Some Players Skeptical Of Phase 3

Bettman and Kane on the return to play

Nicholas Cotsonika of NHL.com: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman took part in an ESPN show for “The Return of Sports.” Bettman said that players and support staff will be tested every day and even a couple of positive tests won’t shut things down.

“Obviously for any sport, if you have a major outbreak, it’s going to change everything, but we’re being told that an isolated case, or a couple of isolated cases, shouldn’t interfere with the plans, and we should be able to move forward,” the Commissioner said.

Players who are taking part in the voluntary workouts are being tested and will continue during training. When the NHL is ready for Phase 4, Bettman adds “we should have a pretty good sense of what our population is and how well they’ve been tested and monitored.”

Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane told ESPN that so far the NHL seems to be doing a good job.

“It seems like they’re kind of ahead of the curve and taking all the precautions that are necessary to keep us safe and healthy,” Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane told ESPN. “Just being at the rink right now, whether it’s getting tested a couple times a week for or the precautions they’re taking while we’re at the rink, they’re definitely doing everything they can, so that’s .”

Some players skeptical of Phase 3

Mike Johnston of Sportsnet: NHL analyst Kevin Bieksa said some players are still skeptical about Phase 3 that is supposed to open on July 10th.

“A lot of friends that I have and a lot of people that I’ve talked to that are going to be playing, they still don’t have their equipment, they still haven’t skated, they’re still very skeptical,” Bieksa told Sportsnet 650 on Monday. “They haven’t been told anything by their team, so I’m skeptical. I obviously want hockey back. I’d love to cover some games and watch it on TV and get everything back to normal but I wouldn’t jump the gun if I were the fans. I wouldn’t get your hopes up too much yet.”

Bieksa adds that there is still so much for the sides to figure out with protocol and HRR. Players don’t normally get paid for the playoffs.