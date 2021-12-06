NHL News: Giordano, Aberg, Lehner, Ovechkin and the Canucks

Still in COVID protocol

Ryan S. Clark: Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano is still in Florida in COVID protocol. He is getting close to being out according to coach Dave Hakstol.

Waivers

Chris Johnston: The Ottawa Senators have placed Pontus Aberg on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. He will be heading back to Europe.

Lehner won’t be going to the Olympics

Robin Lehner: Have come to the decision that won’t be playing for Team Sweden at the 2022 Winter Olympics. It was a really tough decision.

After talking with family and psychiatrist, and knowing how things are going to be at the Olympics, it is not ideal for mental health.

“My well being have to come first and being locked down and not knowing what happens if you test positive is too much of a risk for me. Sweden will have a great team and Markström is a beast. Hope people understand”

Seasons with 20 or more goals

Greg Harvey: After scoring on Saturday night, Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin joins the below list of players who have scored 20 or more goals for at least 17 consecutive seasons.

Gordie Howe, Jaromir Jagr, Brendan Shanahan, Marcel Dionne, Brett Hull, Mats Sundin and now Alex Ovechkin.

Ovi’s pace from 700 goals to 750 was impressive

Tom Gulitti: To get from 750 from 700 goals only took Alex Ovechkin 79 games.

“Alex Ovechkin (79 GP) needed the fewest games to go from 700 goals to 750 – accomplishing the feat faster than Gordie Howe (106 GM), Wayne Gretzky (116 GP) and Jaromir Jagr (182 GP).”

Big changes in Canucks management and coaching

Irfaan Gaffar: The Vancouver Canucks made some big changes last night to their management and coaching staff. Gone are GM Jim Benning, assistant GM John Weisbrod, head coach Travis Green and assistant coach Nolan Baumgartner.

The Canucks hired Bruce Boudreau to be their head coach and Scott Walker as an assistant.

Iain MacIntyre: The Canucks will go with an interim management group that consists of Chris Gear, Ryan Johnson, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Stan Smyl.

Pierre LeBrun: Boudreau signed a two-year contract.

Irfaan Gaffar: The Canucks are not going to be in a rush to hire a GM and a president of hockey operations.

Greg Wyshynski: There were some rumors going around and last week that former Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka could take over the hockey operations department after his suspension is up on December 31st.

After looking into it, it doesn’t seem like that is the direction they’ll go but it’s something to keep in mind.