NHL News: GM Meeting, Blue Jackets, Flyers, Wild, and Oilers

From the GM meetings

David Pagnotta: The 2022-23 salary cap will be going up $1 million to $82.5 million.

It appears that the league finances are still okay and they didn’t need to adjust. If all goes well, the 2023-24 cap is scheduled to increase by another million and up to $83.5.

Frank Seravalli: “ The #NHL reiterated today that the projection is the $1 billion debt held by the players will be repaid to owners by the end of the 2024-25 season. If that projection holds, 2025-26 is the first season the salary cap could rise significantly.”

Pierre LeBrun: “GMs agreed to have further dialogue on the LTIR/playoff cap idea at the next meeting in Montreal at the draft in July. The NHL has already had discussions with the NHLPA about LTIR. Doesn’t necessarily mean anything will change, but it’s an ongoing dialogue.

Eric Engels: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois on the LTIR ‘loophole’ talks: “We talked about it today. I think the consensus, and there was a consensus in the room, is that the system is excellent. THey’ve done excellent work since the cap was put in place in 2005, but it’s not perfect. Nothing’s perfect in life. When we have the opportunity to improve the system, we should consider those options. That’s what the league will do.”

Chris Johnston: “The NHL is having discussions with the NHLPA about having a player’s no-trade list filed to Central Registry and the NHLPA simultaneously to prevent a repeat of the Evgenii Dadonov situation. It’s a CBA matter and needs to be agreed to by both parties.”

Blue Jackets coach and assistant in protocol

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen and assistant coach Steve McCarthy were not on the bench last night as they’ve entered COVID protocol.

Flyers sign a third-round pick

Jordan Hall: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed 2019 third-round draft pick Ronnie Attard to a two-year entry-level contract. The deal will start this season.

Charlie O’Connor: “Another contract that begins this season. So Attard could play games with the Flyers the rest of the way if the team chooses. He’s an intriguing d-man prospect — big, righthanded, huge shot, & his mobility has gotten better over the years. There’s No. 4 potential here, I think.”

Wild sign their 2018 pick

Minnesota Wild PR: The Wild have signed their 2018 seventh-round pick, forward Sam Hentges to a two-year entry-level contract.

Hentges played four seasons at St. Cloud State University and played for Team USA at the Winter Olympics.

Oilers sign Fanti

UMD Men’s Hockey: The Edmonton Oilers signed goaltender Ryan Fanti.