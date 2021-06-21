NHL News: Golden Knights, Canadiens, Coyotes, Cap Recapture and Buyouts

McCrimmon tests positive, Ducharme hopes to return before protocol period up

Renaud Lavoie: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon tested positive for COVID.

David Schoen: Statement from the Vegas Golden Knights: “We are aware of a positive test result involving Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon. Kelly is self-isolating and will follow the protocols and recommendations from health officials and the National Hockey League.”

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that he is hopeful and confident that he will be able to return before the 14-day protocol period is up.

Ducharme said that he didn’t expose himself to any undue risk. While in Vegas he was only at the arena, hotel, and hotel gym. None of the people he was in close contact with have tested positive.

Kirk’s salary breakdown

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Liam Kirk’s three-year entry-level deal with the Arizona Coyotes. He’ll have a salary cap hit and AAV of $813,000.

Yr 1/2: $750,000 base salary, $55,000 signing bonus, $65,000 in the Minors.

Yr 3: $775,000 base salary, $55,000 signing bonus, $70,000 in the Minors.

Canadiens sign Lejdemo

TSN: The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Lukas Vejdemo to a one-year contract. The 25-year old was drafted by the Canadiens in the third round of the 2015 draft. He played in seven games during the 2019-20 season for the Canadiens.

UFA forwards aren’t getting big, long-term deal since COVID

Puck Pedia: Since the start of COVID (using March 2020) there have only been four contracts that are signed by unrestricted free agent forwards that were for more than three years and more than a $4 million salary cap hit.

Alex Iafallo – four years and $4 million.

Brendan Gallagher – six years and $6.5 million.

Tyler Toffoli – four years and $4.25 million.

Evgenii Dadonov – three years and $5 million.

A few cap recaptures and remaining buyouts

Cap Friendly: Next season will be the final year of Roberto Luongo’s cap recapture penalty for the Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers,

Canucks: $3,035,212 cap hit.

Panthers: $1,092,122 cap hit.

Cap Friendly: Christian Ehrhoff (Sabres) is at the halfway point of his buyout. He has seven years remaining at $857,143 per season.

Cap Friendly: Rick DiPietro (Islanders) is at the halfway point of his buyout. He has eight years remaining at $1.5 million per season.