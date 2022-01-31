NHL News: Golden Knights, COVID Protocol, Avalanche, Guentzel and Andersen

The Vegas Golden Knights look up three pending free agents

Chris Johnston: The Golden Knights have signed defenseman Brayden McNabb to a three-year contract extension with an AAV of $2.85 million.

Puck Pedia: McNabb has a 10 team no-trade clause in year one, and five teams in years two and three.

2022-23: $1.6 million salary and a $2 million signing bonus.

2023-24: $2.75 million salary

2024-25: $2.2 million salary

Brayden McNabb, signed to a 3x$2.85M extension, is a top four defensive defenceman who’s been one of the best in the league at shutting down opponents off the rush for the past few seasons. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/SrOiHGd9fc — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 30, 2022

Puck Pedia: The Golden Knights have signed goaltender Logan Thompson to a three-year contract extension with an AAV of $767,000.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL, $125,000 in the minors with $250,000 guaranteed.

2023-24: $775,000 and one-way.

2024-25: $775,000 and one-way.

Puck Pedia: The Golden Knights have signed forward Michael Amadio to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $762,500.

2022-23: $750,000 and one-way.

2023-24: $775,000 and one-way.

Dell Clears

Elliotte Friedman: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell cleared waivers yesterday.

COVID protocol

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins forward Erik Haula has been placed in COVID protocol.

John Protocol: Buffalo Sabres Rasmus Dahlin, Matt Ellis and Victor Olofsson were removed from COVID protocol.

Most wins in a month

Sportsnet Stats: Most wins in a calendar month in NHL history.

Pittsburgh Penguins – March 2013 – 15

Boston Bruins – March 2014 – 15

Colorado Avalanche – January 2022 – 15

2013 Draftees fastest to 300 points

With an assist on Bryan Rust‘s second goal, Jake Guentzel (77th overall) became the fastest player from his 2013 draft class to record 300 career points in 338 games. pic.twitter.com/T9APPJxYZF — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) January 30, 2022

Impressive win totals for Frederik Andersen