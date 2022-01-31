NHL News: Golden Knights, COVID Protocol, Avalanche, Guentzel and Andersen
The Vegas Golden Knights look up three pending free agents 

Chris Johnston: The Golden Knights have signed defenseman Brayden McNabb to a three-year contract extension with an AAV of $2.85 million.

Puck Pedia: McNabb has a 10 team no-trade clause in year one, and five teams in years two and three.

2022-23: $1.6 million salary and a $2 million signing bonus.
2023-24: $2.75 million salary
2024-25: $2.2 million salary

Puck Pedia: The Golden Knights have signed goaltender Logan Thompson to a three-year contract extension with an AAV of $767,000.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL, $125,000 in the minors with $250,000 guaranteed.
2023-24: $775,000 and one-way.
2024-25: $775,000 and one-way.

Puck Pedia: The Golden Knights have signed forward Michael Amadio to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $762,500.

2022-23: $750,000 and one-way.
2023-24: $775,000 and one-way.

Dell Clears

Elliotte Friedman: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell cleared waivers yesterday.

COVID protocol

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins forward Erik Haula has been placed in COVID protocol.

John Protocol: Buffalo Sabres Rasmus Dahlin, Matt Ellis and Victor Olofsson were removed from COVID protocol.

Most wins in a month

Sportsnet Stats: Most wins in a calendar month in NHL history.

Pittsburgh Penguins – March 2013 – 15
Boston Bruins – March 2014 – 15
Colorado Avalanche – January 2022 – 15

2013 Draftees fastest to 300 points

Impressive win totals for Frederik Andersen