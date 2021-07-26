NHL News: Golden Knights Re-sign Alec Martinez, and the Florida Panthers Re-sign Sam Bennett

Alex Martinez re-signing with the Golden Knights

Frank Seravalli: The Vegas Golden Knights are close to re-signing defenseman Alec Martinez to a three-year contract at around $5 million per season.

David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal: The now 34-year old defenseman Alex Martinez is coming off a $4 million per deal. He led the NHL with 168 blocks and his 32 points were his second-highest total in his 11 years. He logged 22:34 mintes per game.

The Golden Knights are going to have to clear some salary out to re-sign Nolan Patrick and Dylan Coghlan.

Justin Emerson: “Golden Knights are getting Martinez back after a year where he was the most consistent defenseman from the start of the year to the end. Slight raise from last year’s $4 million salary, this deal will take him through his age-36 season”

Pierre LeBrun: “Important re-signing here from Vegas, which will now require some cap-clearing at some point. It was a huge priority for the Golden Knights to keep Alec Martinez. The pend UFA D had been pondering Vegas’ offer since last week.”

Alec Martinez, reportedly signed 3x$5M by VGK, is a top four defenceman who found a really nice fit in Vegas next to Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo. This contract will take him until he’s 37, which is bit of a red flag. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/0RTpbpeTtF — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 26, 2021

Sam Bennett re-signs with the Panthers

David Dwork: The Florida Panthers have re-signed forward Sam Bennett to a four-year deal worth $17.6 million – a $4.425 million salary cap hit.

Cap Friendly: Bennett’s contract doesn’t include any trade protection.

2021-22: $1.925 million base salary + $1 million signing bonus

2022-23: $3.425 million

2023-24: $6.35 million

2024-25: $5 million

The contract projector predictably saw this contract and was very confused. Panthers are making a bet here, there’s no doubt about that. pic.twitter.com/vOCes0WWcu — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 26, 2021

Sam Bennett, signed 4x$4.4M in FLA, is a middle-six two-way centre who developed good chemistry right away as the third wheel on Florida’s second line. They’re betting that that 123 minute sample was what they’re getting for the next four years. #FlaPanthers pic.twitter.com/Kp1jwuAaZx — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 26, 2021

Sam Bennett signs for $4.4M x four years, which would be a great deal if his short stint in Florida becomes the real deal. Based on the majority of his career, it’s a tough bet, but he has some okay top comps in Parenteau and Eller. pic.twitter.com/jlJaPrXsBN — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) July 26, 2021

Sam Bennett (4x4m extension with Florida) is a strong 5v5 play-driving forward, not a substantial individual shooting threat, not great on the powerplay. pic.twitter.com/cC5oGjLZtW — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 26, 2021