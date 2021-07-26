NHL News: Golden Knights Re-sign Alec Martinez, and the Florida Panthers Re-sign Sam Bennett
Alex Martinez re-signing with the Golden Knights

Frank Seravalli: The Vegas Golden Knights are close to re-signing defenseman Alec Martinez to a three-year contract at around $5 million per season.

David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal: The now 34-year old defenseman Alex Martinez is coming off a $4 million per deal. He led the NHL with 168 blocks and his 32 points were his second-highest total in his 11 years. He logged 22:34 mintes per game.

The Golden Knights are going to have to clear some salary out to re-sign Nolan Patrick and Dylan Coghlan.

Justin Emerson: “Golden Knights are getting Martinez back after a year where he was the most consistent defenseman from the start of the year to the end. Slight raise from last year’s $4 million salary, this deal will take him through his age-36 season”

Pierre LeBrun: “Important re-signing here from Vegas, which will now require some cap-clearing at some point. It was a huge priority for the Golden Knights to keep Alec Martinez. The pend UFA D had been pondering Vegas’ offer since last week.”

Sam Bennett re-signs with the Panthers

David Dwork: The Florida Panthers have re-signed forward Sam Bennett to a four-year deal worth $17.6 million – a $4.425 million salary cap hit.

Cap Friendly: Bennett’s contract doesn’t include any trade protection.

2021-22: $1.925 million base salary + $1 million signing bonus
2022-23: $3.425 million
2023-24: $6.35 million
2024-25: $5 million

 