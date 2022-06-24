NHL News: Golden Knights, Senators, Flyers, and the Lightning

The Golden Knights to re-sign Reilly Smith

Frank Seravalli: Sources are saying that Vegas Golden Knights have a verbal agreement with pending UFA forward Reilly Smith on a contract extension.

An announcement may not be made because of offseason/tagging salary cap considerations.

Frank Seravalli: Sounds like the verbal agreement is for three years at a $5 million cap hit.

Top 6 forward won’t hit the free agent market https://t.co/Re2eDch0WB pic.twitter.com/kww16s30dY — Next Level Stats (@NextLevelStat) June 23, 2022

Reilly Smith, reportedly agreed to sign 3x$5M with VGK, is a shoot-first offensive top six winger. Strong at generating chances for himself, especially off the rush, but hasn’t finished them at a great rate the past two seasons. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/iO3WEE5TUl — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 23, 2022

The Senators to get a new arena

National Capital Commission: A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with Capital Sports Development Inc. which is led by the Ottawa Senators to build an event center at the LaBreton Flats in Ottawa.

National Capital Commission: There will be an NHL arena, events venue, and mixed-use developments.

Shawn Simpson: Have heard that the arena could have a retractable roof for summer concerts that could seat 22,000.

There could be an above-ground tram connecting Hull, Dowes Lake, and the Market.

The Flyers re-sign Felix Sandstrom

Bill Meltzer: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed pending UFA Felix Sandstrom to a two-year contract with an AAV of $775,000.

The first year of the contract is two-way and the second year is one-way.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper didn’t have an update on injured defenseman Erik Cernak and forward Anthony Cirelli.

Cooper said to check back today when asked yesterday if forward Brayden Point would be ready to play in Game 5.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper on the OT goal