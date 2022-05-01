NHL News: Golden Knights, Waivers, Two Fined, Blackhawks, Red Wings and Game 1’s

Golden Knights sign Brisson

Vegas Golden Knights: The Golden Knights have signed 2020 first-round pick, 29th overall, forward Brendan Brisson to a three-year entry-level deal. He signed an ATO with Henderson (AHL) for the remainder of this season.

Players on waivers

Cap Friendly: The Ottawa Senators have placed Michael Del Zotto on waivers. The Vancouver Canucks have put Nic Petan and Sheldon Dries on waivers.

Detroit Red Wings Taro Hirose cleared waivers.

Two players fined

NHL Player Safety: Colorado Avalanche’s Kurtis MacDermid was fined $2,187.50 for kneeing Minnesota Wild’s Marcus Foligno.

NHL Player Safety: Colorado Avalanche Logan O’Conner was fined $1,812.50 for cross-checking Minnesota Wild’s Dmitry Kulikov.

Blackhawks sign Sam Lafferty

Puck Pedia: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed pending UFA Sam Lafferty to a two-year contract with a $1.15 million salary cap hit.

Ben Pope: Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson on Lafferty: “Sam’s speed and up-tempo style is the brand of hockey we hope to see the team play over the coming years… Sam adds a dynamic to our roster that allows him to fit seamlessly throughout the lineup and give our coaches a reliable forward.”

The Red Wings making big changes to their coaching staff

Detroit Red Wings: “Detroit Red Wings Executive Vice President and general manager Steve Yzerman and announced today that the team will not renew the contracts of head coach Jeff Blashill, assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltender coach Jeff Salajko.”

Pierre LeBrun: “Believe there was an option year on Blashill’s contract so the Red Wings had to make a decision either way. Never an easy call. Wings now looking for a new head coach.”