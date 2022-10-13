NHL News: Greene Retires a Devil, Sabres Granato and Samuelsson Get Extensions

Andy Greene to retire a Devil
Ryan Novozinsky: The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Andy Greene to a one-day contract and he’ll retire a Devil.
A very happy retirement to Andy Greene, maybe the most underrated defensive defenceman of his generation. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/Vkh4d2fEEe
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 12, 2022
The Sabres extend coach Don Granato
Jourdon LaBarber of Sabres.com: The Buffalo Sabres have signed head coach Don Granato to a multi-year contract extension.
“Don’s passion for the game and leadership skills have been on display since the moment we met,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said. “He is someone who the players have a tremendous amount of respect for, and he dedicates himself to bettering each individual on the team.”
Mike Harrington: Granato’s current contract was to expire after the 2023-24 season. He’s now under contract through 2025-26.
Mattias Samuelsson gets a big contract after only 54 NHL games
Chris Johnston: The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract extension.
Samuelsson has only played in 54 NHL games.
Puck Pedia: Samuelsson’s seven-year extension with a $4,285,714 cap hit.
2023-24: $2,285,716 salary and a $2 million signing bonus
2024-25: $4,285,714 salary
2025-26: $4,285,714 salary
2026-27: $4,285,714 salary
2027-28: $4,285,714 salary
2028-29: $4,285,714 salary
2029-30: $4,285,714 salary
Chris Johnston: Samuelsson gets a $30 million contract before scoring his first NHL goal.
Chris Johnston: “Shades of the John Klingberg extension with Dallas in 2015: Seven years, $4.25M AAV after 65 career games. Different style of player but the same dynamic at the bargaining table. Team is making a bet on potential, player is embracing security.”
Mattias Samuelsson, signed to a 7x$4.3M extension by BUF, has only played 54 NHL games but had quite strong results in those games while playing tough 2nd pair minutes. Gutsy move… #Sabres pic.twitter.com/ZJDSBxrfyH
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 12, 2022