NHL News: Grubauer, Dubinsky, Gallagher, Stamkos and Fleury

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bedner is “not expecting” goaltender Philipp Grubauer to practice today. They don’t know how long he’ll be out for. Bednar added that the tweak of his previous injury in “bad news.”

Aaron Portzline: According to Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen forward Brandon Dubinsky “most likely” won’t be able to play in the NHL again due to his chronic wrist injury. It is not that much of a surprise.

Dave Stubbs: Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher also had a tear in his hip according to GM Marc Bergevin. He suffered the hip injury during the qualifying series against the Penguins

Renaud Lavoie: Gallagher had surgery on his jaw on Friday and his heading back to Vancouver.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that forward Steven Stamkos is still rehabbing and is not available to start round two. When he’s ready to return to the line, Cooper said he will let everyone know and added: “It’s pointless to keep asking about it.”

Elliotte Friedman: Several sources said that the Vegas Golden Knights met with Marc-Andre Fleury yesterday afternoon and are satisfied how it went. They don’t expect this to be issue going forward.

SinBin.Vegas: TSN analyst Craig Button on the Fleury situation: “The player hires the agent. The agent works for the player. I told the players at every turn, anything that comes out of your agent’s mouth is coming out of your mouth. You’re responsible for it. End of story.”

Button continued: “Marc-Andre Fleury, if he didn’t know, shame on him because he’s responsible for anything that comes out of his agent’s mouth. If I am Kelly McCrimmon it’s really simple, Marc-Andre Fleury, you deal with this, with your teammates and publicly.”