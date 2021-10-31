NHL News: Guerin, Brunette, Hamonic, Sharks, Saad, Carter, Canadiens and Golden Knights

Daly on Bill Guerin

The Hockey News: A statement from NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly the TheHockeyNews.com regarding Bill Guerin to

“Based on what we know – and the facts have been investigated multiple time already – this is not a Chicago situation. There is no indication that Bill Guerin (or any other member of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ organization) at any time neglected his reporting duties or failed to follow up appropriately on reported concerns. I am completely confident that when all is said and done, the US Center for Safe Sport will conclude the same.”

Zito on Andrew Brunette

Florida Panthers: Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito on interim head coach Andrew Brunette.

“Andrew Brunette will serve as interim head coach for our club beginning today in Detroit. Brunette brings more than 20 years experience in the National Hockey League in varying capacities as a player, as a hockey operations executive and as a coach.

We look forward to him leading our club as we continue our season.”

Hamonic suits up in the AHL

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Travis Hamonic played for the Abbotsford (AHL) last night.

Seven Sharks in COVID protocol

San Jose Sharks: Put into NHL’s COVID protocol yesterday were San Jose Sharks players: Andrew Cogliano, Jonathan Dahlen, Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Matt Nieto, Radim Simek, and Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

Sharks coach Bob Boughner and AHL forward Noah Gregor were also put in protocol.

Saad not ready

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Brandon Saad is off the COVID protocol list wasn’t ready to play last night. They are aiming for Wednesday.

Carter returns

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter returned to the lineup after being out for three games as he was in COVID protocol.

Big meeting for the Canadiens after another loss

Arpon Basu: After their seventh loss in nine games, the Montreal Canadiens had a meeting after the game.

Arpon Basu: Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin addressed the team. Last week he also addressed the media. Both are not common within the first nine games of the season.

Golden Knights claim Amadio

Chris Johnston: The Vegas Golden Knights claimed Michael Amadio off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs.