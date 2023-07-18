NHL News: Gusev, Panthers, Bruins, Islanders, Avalanche, and the Blackhawks

Nikita Gusev remains in the KHL

KHL: Forward Nikita Gusev signed a one-year contract with Dynamo Moscow. He had 49 points in 37 games last season, leading the KHL with 1.3 PPG.

The Panthers re-sign Casey Fitzgerald

Puck Pedia: The Florida Panthers have re-signed UFA defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to a one-year contract with a $775,000 salary cap hit. He’ll get $475,000 in the minors.

The Bruins sign DiPietro, Regula and Walsh

Joe Haggerty: The Boston Bruins have signed goaltender Michael DiPietro, and defenseman Alec Regula and Reilly Walsh to one-year, two-way contract with a $775,000 salary cap hit.

The Islanders re-sign Oliver Wahlstrom

Puck Pedia: The New York Islanders have re-signed forward Oliver Wahlstrom to a one-year, $874,125 contract.

His qualifying offer expired on Saturday and was for the same amount.

The Avalanche re-sign Ross Colton

Cap Friendly: The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Ross Colton to a four-year contract with a $4 million salary cap hit.

2023-24: $4.1 million

2023-24: $3.5 million and a $500,000 signing bonus (Full NTC)

2023-24: $4 million (M-NTC)

2023-24: $3.9 million (M-NTC)

The Blackhawks have signed Connor Bedard

Puck Pedia: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed 2023 first-overall pick Connor Bedard to a three-year entry-level contract.

He’ll have a salary cap hit of $950,000 and a $4.45 million AAV.

Bedard will have an $855,000 salary, a $95,000 signing bonus, $1 million in type “A” performance bonuses, $2.5 million in type “B” performance bonuses, and $82,500 in the minors.