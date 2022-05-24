NHL News: Hagel Fined, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Jets, Flyers, Giordano and Injuries

Brandon Hagel fined

NHL Player Safety: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel was fined $3,750 for boarding Florida Panthers Eetu Luostarinen.

The Blackhawks sign Filip Roos

Mario Tirabassi: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed Swedish defenseman Filip Roos to a two-year deal with an AAV of $925,000.

Ben Pope: Blackhawks defenseman Kyle Davidson on Roos: “Filip is a big body who possesses strong skating abilities for his size. That’s a combination of traits that teams across the league are always searching for. Filip played valuable minutes in Sweden’s top league… will strengthen our pool of defensive prospects.”

Red Wings prospect back to Finland

Lassi Alanen: Detroit Red Wings defensive prospect Antti Tuomisto (2019 second-round pick) foregoes his final two years of college and signs a two-year deal with TPS. He had been at the University of Denver for the last two seasons.

Jets RFA heading to the SHL

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets pending RFA forward Kristian Vesalainen signs with Malmo of the SHL. To retain his rights, the Jest would need to send him a qualifying offer.

The Flyers sign Linus Sandin

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have signed 26-year-old forward Linus Sandin to a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $750,000.

Mark Giordano on taking less

David Alter: Mark Giordano on taking a big hometown discount to remain with the Toronto Maple Leafs (two years at $800,000 per).

“I’m definitely blessed to have had the career I’ve had so far and be in a position financially where I’m in a good spot. So I wasn’t worried about hard negotiating or anything like that. At the end of the day I want to be here. I love the team and I wanted to do what I can do to help this team move forward and win. And I’ll leave it at that. All the other stuff, it is what it is and I made decisions for different reasons.”

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen left being on the ice with teammates after about 20 minutes. It didn’t look like anything was injured, so likely it was planned.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust had a minor knee procedure done a few days ago according to Ron Hextall and he’ll be ready for training camp.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug skated for the first time on Sunday and was back on the ice again yesterday.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point is working out around the rink and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev said that Point is “still a big presence” and helping guys out.