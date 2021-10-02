NHL News: Hamonic Doesn’t Opt-Out, Pettersson, and Hughes Re-sign

Travis Hamonic doesn’t opt-out

Canucks PR: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning on Travis Hamonic: “We’ve received confirmation that Travis Hamonic will not be opting out this season. He remains at home, dealing with some personal matters. We continue to support him, and out of respect for the situation, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Iain MacIntyre: “Canucks are being ultra-careful here with Hamonic. Lots of speculation about vaccination, but there is also potential issue about the mental health of a player under extreme pressure. So team is giving him time and space.”

Rick Dhaliwal: There was no update on Hamonic as both the Canucks and his camp monitor the situation.

Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes deals are official

Elliotte Friedman: The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed forward Elias Pettersson to a three-year contract with a $7.35 million salary cap hit.

The Canucks re-signed defenseman Quinn Hughes to a six-year contract with at $7.85 million salary cap hit.

Puck Pedia: After the signings the Canucks are $2.41 million over the salary cap with a 23-man roster that includes defenseman Travis Hamonic’s $3 million contract. The Canucks can put Micheal Ferland on the LTIR and exceed the cap by $2.41 million, or make a roster move(s) that gets them closer to max the $2.5 million over.

Satiar Shah: “Canucks get Pettersson & Hughes signed to fair contracts, they come in at around the budget they had earmarked for the two young stars. CAA may have squeezed out an extra $100K per player above expected. Both sides come away happy.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Pettersson and Hughes are expected to arrive in Vancouver .

Matthew DeFranks: Top RFA defenseman contracts that were signed this this year.

Cale Makar: six years at $9 million

Miro Heiskanen: eight years x $8.45 million

Quinn Hughes: six years x $7.85 million

Rasmus Dahlin: three years x $6 million

Elias Pettersson at $7.35M Cap Hit gives him the 36th highest F Cap Hit this year. Among F who signed their deals as RFA’s & expire as RFA’s (bridge deals), he has the 2nd highest Cap Hit this year behind Laine & ahead of Tkachuk, Barzal & Point.https://t.co/brVs107br9 — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) October 1, 2021

Quinn Hughes at $7.85M Cap Hit gives him the 16th highest D Cap Hit this year. Among D who signed their deals as RFA’s, he has the 7th highest cap hit, behind Subban, Makar, Heiskanen, Trouba, Chabot, & Weberhttps://t.co/XqEEEos4Re — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) October 1, 2021