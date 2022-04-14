NHL News: Hartman Fined, Blackhawks, Avalanche, Red Wings and Bruins

Ryan Hartman fined

NHL Playe Safety: Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman was fined $4,250 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct.

Blackhawks extend Reese Johnson

Chicago Blackhawks: The Blackhawks signed 23-year old forward Resse Johnson to a two-year contract extension with a salary cap hit of $800,000. Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson

“Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system. He is difficult to play against and brings a hard-nosed mentality to each game. Possessing those attributes makes us excited to be able to keep him in the fold of our organization.”

Ben Pope: “He was going to be an RFA with arbitration rights. This extension carries him through 2024. Not really sure what the Hawks see in him, but it’s hardly a big commitment.”

Avs sign Ben Meyers

Colorado Avalanche: The Avalanche have signed forward Ben Meyers to a two-year contract that kicks in this season.

The 23-year old Meyers finished his junior season at the University of Minnesota.

Cap Friendly: Meyers deal will carry a $912,500 salary cap hit and a $1,031,250 AAV.

2021-22: $807,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $25,000 GP, and $80,000 in the minors.

2022-23: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $212,500 ‘A’ bonuses, and $80,000 in the minors.

Peter Baugh: “The #Avs view Meyers as someone who can contribute this year. He was a Hobey Baker finalist and led Minnesota to the Frozen Four. He also played in the Olympics.”

Peter Baugh: “For what it’s worth, Meyers isn’t eligible to play in the playoffs, but he’s someone who could contribute in the final stretch of the regular season.”

Red Wings sign Magnus Hellberg

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings have signed goaltender Magnus Hellberg to a one-year contract.

The 31-year old Hellberg spent last season with Sochi HC of the KHL.

Bruins sign Johnny Beecher

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins 2019 first-round pick Johnny Beecher signed an ATO with Providence (AHL). Beecher hasn’t signed his entry-level deal.

Joe Haggerty: Bruins GM Don Sweeney: “The Bruins and Johnny are leaving all options open with regards to his availability for the remainder of this season and playoffs”