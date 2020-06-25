NHL News: Heading To The Hall, Phase 2 And Getting To Phase 3, And A Snag For Vancouver

Heading to the Hockey Hall of Fame

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Kevin Lowe, Doug Wilson, and Kim St-Pierre, and were elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Ken Holland will be a member of the builder’s class.

“It’s extremely special,” Iginla said. “I had a hard time sleeping the past few nights. Starting my career. I didn’t dream of making it to the Hall of Fame. It’s a true honor, I’ve been extremely blessed. It’s still sinking in.”

Chris Johnston: It was Doug Wilson’s 24th year that he was eligible for the Hockey Hall of Fame. It was Kevin Lowe’s 20th year.

Phase 2 notes

Chris Johnston: The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-opened their training facilities for Phase 2 workouts.

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild opened their facilities for Phase 2 yesterday. Most of the Wild players planned to show up in the next week.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shersterkin joins teammates for Phase 2.

New York Rangers: The Rangers ninth overall pick in the 2018 draft, Vitali Kravtsov, will be one of the players that will be attending training camp next month according to John Davidson.

“I think with Kravtsov, he’s going to come to our camp and we’ll see how it goes. We’re going to need some depth and skill as we march along here.”

On getting to Phase 3

Chris Johnston of Sportsnet: Jason Spezza on getting from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of the talks and I’m pretty confident that once we get into hub cities we’ll be able to do a good job of keeping it out,” Spezza said Tuesday. “I think getting there is going to be the challenge and that’s where it takes a little bit of discipline on our part as players to make sure we don’t kind of derail the plans.”

Vancouver bid hits a snag

Brendan Batchelor: Elliotte Friedman was on Sportsnet 650 and said an issue arose with Vancouver’s bid to be a hub city: “There’s an issue there, and I think it has to do with the quarantine or the bubble.”

Brendan Batchelor: Friedman wasn’t sure if the Vancouver “snag” was big enough to derail their bid or if it’s something they can work through.

Iain MacIntyre: The Canucks are expected to hold their training camp in Vancouver. Players that are coming in from out of the country were asked to return to Vancouver by this weekend so they can enter the 14-day quarantine.