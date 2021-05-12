NHL News: Henrik Borgstrom, Patrik Laine and Paul Stastny

Blackhawks sign Borgstrom
Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman said they have officially signed trade deadline acquisition Henrik Borgstrom to a two-year deal at a $1 million salary cap hit.
Puck Pedia: Borgstrom will be a RFA when the deal expires and be two years away from being a UFA.
2021-22: $900,000
2022-23: $1.1 million
Laine happy season is over
@FBSXIX: Columbus Blue Jackets Patrik Laine won’t be heading to the World Championships this year.
“You won’t see me in the Worlds. Because of this season, I can’t stand even a game of hockey”
“It was an absolutely miserable experience team-wise and personally. Only good thing is that the season is over. Everything that could’ve gone wrong, went wrong”
Paul Stastny plays in his 1,000th game
John Shannon: Stastny has played for four NHL teams during his career.
538 games for Colorado
267 games for St Louis
121 games for Vegas
74 games for Winnipeg
“She’ll let me do whatever I want, as long as I ask for it.” 😂
A camera-shy Paul Stastny joined @saraorlesky during the 1st intermission of his 1,000th game and discussed the importance of his wife and family. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/BpHlEF9Pvd
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 12, 2021