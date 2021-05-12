NHL News: Henrik Borgstrom, Patrik Laine and Paul Stastny

Blackhawks sign Borgstrom

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman said they have officially signed trade deadline acquisition Henrik Borgstrom to a two-year deal at a $1 million salary cap hit.

Puck Pedia: Borgstrom will be a RFA when the deal expires and be two years away from being a UFA.

2021-22: $900,000

2022-23: $1.1 million

Laine happy season is over

@FBSXIX: Columbus Blue Jackets Patrik Laine won’t be heading to the World Championships this year.

“You won’t see me in the Worlds. Because of this season, I can’t stand even a game of hockey” “It was an absolutely miserable experience team-wise and personally. Only good thing is that the season is over. Everything that could’ve gone wrong, went wrong”

Paul Stastny plays in his 1,000th game

John Shannon: Stastny has played for four NHL teams during his career.

538 games for Colorado

267 games for St Louis

121 games for Vegas

74 games for Winnipeg