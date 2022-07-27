NHL News: Henry Bowlby, Jesse Puljujarvi and Jonas Siegenthaler
Henry Bowlby re-signs with the Florida Panthers

Puck Pedia: The Florida Panthers have re-signed forward Henry Bowlby to a one-year, two-way deal.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $90,000 in the minors.

Jesse Puljujarvi re-signs with the Edmonton Oilers

Elliotte Friedman: The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, $3 million deal.

Puck Pedia: The Oilers are projected to be $3.7 million over the salary cap with 20 players under contract.

Remaining RFAs Kailer Yamamoto and Michael McLeod.

With Oscar Klefbom ($4.167 million) and Mike Smith ($2.2 million) headed to the LTIR, they basically have about $2.67 million in cap space available.

Jonas Siegenthaler sign an extension with the New Jersey Devils

Puck Pedia: The New Jersey Devils have re-signed defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to a five-year contract extension with a $3.4 million salary cap hit.

2023-24: $2.75 million salary and a $1.5 million signing bonus
2024-25: $4 million
2025-26: $3.2 million
2026-27: $3 million
2027-28: $2.55 million

 