NHL News: Henry Bowlby, Jesse Puljujarvi and Jonas Siegenthaler

Henry Bowlby re-signs with the Florida Panthers

Puck Pedia: The Florida Panthers have re-signed forward Henry Bowlby to a one-year, two-way deal.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $90,000 in the minors.

Jesse Puljujarvi re-signs with the Edmonton Oilers

Elliotte Friedman: The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, $3 million deal.

Puck Pedia: The Oilers are projected to be $3.7 million over the salary cap with 20 players under contract.

Remaining RFAs Kailer Yamamoto and Michael McLeod.

With Oscar Klefbom ($4.167 million) and Mike Smith ($2.2 million) headed to the LTIR, they basically have about $2.67 million in cap space available.

Jesse Puljujarvi, signed 1x$3M by EDM, is a top six two-way forward who is a very strong forechecker but whose lack of finishing touch and passing ability has limited his upside since returning to the NHL. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/3bSipIjWey — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 26, 2022

At $3 million for the year, Jesse Puljujarvi should provide positive value to his team – whether for the Oilers or someone else. pic.twitter.com/KPZNu1uMba — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) July 26, 2022

Jesse Puljujarvi re-signs with Edmonton #LetsGoOilers His offense is progressing but not as quickly as some would like. We might have to wait a bit longer for a breakout season but in the meantime he has value in multi-cat leagues. pic.twitter.com/eYtztsZWOw — Frozen Tools (@FrozenTools) July 26, 2022

Jonas Siegenthaler sign an extension with the New Jersey Devils

Puck Pedia: The New Jersey Devils have re-signed defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to a five-year contract extension with a $3.4 million salary cap hit.

2023-24: $2.75 million salary and a $1.5 million signing bonus

2024-25: $4 million

2025-26: $3.2 million

2026-27: $3 million

2027-28: $2.55 million