NHL News: HHoF Induction Class, Key Dates, Richardson, Sweeney, Canucks, Panthers and Leafs

Induction class of 2022 – Hockey Hall of Fame

Hockey Hall of Fame:

Player – Daniel Alfredsson

Player – Roberto Luongo

Player – Henrik Sedin

Player – Daniel Sedin

Player – Riikka Sallinen

Builder – Herb Carnegie

Puck Pedia: Some of the key dates over the next month.

July 1: Buyout window opens

July 7-8: 2022 NHL Draft

July 11: Qualifying Offer deadline

July 12: First Buyout window closes

July 12: Ability to offer player own player eight years ends

July 13: Free agency opens

July 17: Player elected Arbitration deadline

July 27: First day of Arbitration hearings

The Blackhawks hire Luke Richardson as their next head coach

Chicago Blackhawks: Luke Richardson has been hired as the franchise’s 40th head coach.

Ben Pope: Richardson after being hired: “Clear communication, a plan, hard work and execution will lead us to that success. I plan to create an environment of trust with our team.”

The Bruins extend GM Don Sweeney

Boston Bruins: CEO Charlie Jacobs has said the Bruins have signed GM Don Sweeney to a multi-year extension and added:

“Under his management, the Boston Bruins have been one of the winningest franchises in the league and a perennial playoff contender year in and year out. While we recognize there is work to be done to achieve the ultimate goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to Boston, I’m confident that Don’s commitment to being best-in-class on and off the ice will help us climb that mountain once again.”

The Canucks re-sign three

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed Sheldon Dries, Guillaume Brisebois, and John Stevens.

The Canucks won’t be re-signing defenseman Ashton Sautner.

The Panthers sign Matt Kiersted

Florida Panthers: The Panther have re-signed defenseman Matt Kiersted to a two-year deal.

Cap Friendly: Kiersted’s two-year extension carries a $762,500 cap hit.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL and $250,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000

The Maple Leafs re-sign Timothy Lilegren

Puck Pedia: The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed pending RFA defenseman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year deal with a $1.4 million cap hit.

2022-23: $1.3 million salary

2023-24: $1.5 million salary

At the end of the deal he’ll be an RFA with arbitration rights. He’ll be owed a $1.5 million qualifying offer and two years away from being a UFA.