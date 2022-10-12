NHL News: Hockey Canada, Waivers, Flames, Hurricanes, Bruins, Canadiens and Oilers

Changes coming to Hockey Canada

Rick Westhead: The Chief Executive of Hockey Canada Scott Smith has left the organization and all of its board members have stepped down.

Chris Johnston: Hockey Canada will have an interim management committee until they are able to form a new Board and hire a CEO.

On waivers

Chris Johnston: The Arizona Coyotes placed Jonas Johansson on waivers. The Calgary Flames place Nicolas Meloche on waivers.

The Flames sign Michael Stone

Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun: The Calgary Flames have signed defenseman Michael Stone to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000.

It’s his fifth contract with the Flames, spanning seven seasons.

“I love this city, I love this team and I wanted to be a part of it,” Stone said after Tuesday’s announcement that he is sticking around for a seventh season in the Flaming C logo. “I think we can do some good things here.”

The Hurricanes sign Derek Stepan

Chris Johnston: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Derek Stepan to a one-year, $750,000 deal. He was in camp on a PTO.

The Bruins sign Anton Stralman

Pierre LeBrun: The Boston Bruins have signed defenseman Anton Stralman to a one-year, $1 million deal. He was in camp on a PTO.

Jonathan Drouin a healthy scratch?

Patrick Lortie: Signs are pointing to the Montreal Canadiens making forward Jonathan Drouin a healthy scratch for their season opener tonight.

One NHL executive said that it ‘Looks like his mind is elsewhere,” and that it’s not really a surprise.

Jason Demers to get an AHL PTO

Daniel Nugent-Hopkins: Defenseman Jason Demers will be getting an AHL PTO with the Edmonton Oilers AHL team in Bakersfield.