NHL News: Howard Retires, Bratt Returns, Predators Shuffle, and Injury Notes

Howard retires

TSN: Goaltender Jimmy Howard retires from the NHL.

“Becoming an NHL goalie was a childhood dream and after an incredible 14 years within the Red Wings organization, I’ve decided to say farewell to playing profressional hockey and move on to the next chapter. It has been the honor of a lifetime to play and I’m forever thankful to the fans, everyone within the Red Wings organization, my teammates and my family for their ongoing support, loyalty and dedication.

As I enter this new chapter in my life, I look forward to spending more time with my family, coaching my son’s hockey team and new opportunities the future will hold.

With gratitude, Jimmy Howard #35 #WhatARide”

Bratt returns

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Jesper Bratt will be in the lineup tonight against the Flyers. It will be his first game of the season.

Mike Morreale: The Devils assigned forward Nick Merkley to their taxi squad and activated Bratt.

Nashville shuffle

Nashville Predators PR: The Predators from moved Philip Tomasino from the AHL to their taxi, and reassigned Mathieu Olivier from their NHL roster to their taxi squad.

Injury Notes

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube will be a game-time decision tonight.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said that forward Blake Comeau and Jamie Benn won’t be in the lineup tonight. Forward Roope Hintz will be a game-time decision.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kevin Stenlund will miss tonight’s game with an injury.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (lower-body) was on the ice today.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson (lower-body) will be a game-time decision tonight.

Forward Lars Eller will miss tonight’s game with a lower-body injury.

Forward Nicklas Backstrom should be able to play.

Samantha Pell: Capitals coach Peter Laviolette didn’t have an update on when forwards Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov, defenseman Dmitry Orlov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov could come off the COVD Protocol Absence List. Laviolette referred to them all as day-to-day.

J.J. Regan: Ovechkin, Kuznetsov, Orlov and Samsonov were all to miss at least four games, and tonight is game four.