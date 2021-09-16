NHL News: Hurricanes, Coyotes, Kraken, Golden Knights, Blues, Canadiens, and OIlers

Hurricanes bring in Futa

Chris Johnston: The Carolina Hurricanes have hired Mike Futa as a senior consultant to GM Don Waddell.

Coyotes hire Ferguson Jr.

Arizona Coyotes: The Coyotes have hired John Ferguson Jr. to be their assistant GM. He signed a multi-year deal.

Wilson gets a PTO from the Kraken

Cap Friendly: The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Scott Wilson to a PTO.

Golden Knights re-sign Coghlan

Vegas Golden Knights: The Golden Knights have signed defenseman Dylan Coghlan to a two-year deal with an AAV of $762,500.

Bozak performance bonus breakdown

Cap Friendly: St. Louis Blues forward Tyler Bozak will get up to $1.25 million in performance bonuses. He has a $750,000 salary and a no-trade clause until the end of March 6, 2022. Performance bonus breakdown:

10GP: $750,000

41GP: $250,000

Winning round 1: $100,000

Winning round 2: $150,000

Price’s rehab continues

Dave Stubbs of NHL.com: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price had surgery back on July 22nd to clean up some torn meniscus. Full recovery was expected to be 10 to 12 weeks.

Price said he’s happy with the rehab but hasn’t started skating yet and they don’t have a date for when he’ll take to the ice.

12 weeks from the surgery would almost be the start of the regular season on October 12th.

“It’s a process that you take day by day. I’m going every day to Brossard (the Canadiens’ practice facility), doing all the things to get better. We’re talking about trying it out (by skating) soon, but you’ve got to make sure you’re ready to go when the time is right. We’re doing exercises in the gym. You want to eliminate any of the guesswork when you jump on the ice and make sure there’s no risk of hurting yourself again.”

Oilers prospect has another wrist surgery

NHL.com: Edmonton Oilers 2020 first-round draft pick Dylan Holloway had his second surgery on his wrist and will be out for at least three months.

Earlier this year he had surgery for a scaphoid fracture and it was determined at that time that he’d need further surgery.

Sceviour on a PTO with the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers have forward Colton Sceviour in training camp on a PTO.