NHL News: Hurricanes, Islanders, Sharks, Golden Knights, and Stars

Hurricanes and Islanders allowing fans next month

Stephen Whyno: Starting on March 4th the Carolina Hurricanes will allow fans to attend games. They will limit to 15 percent capacity.

Starting on March 18th the New York Islanders will allow 10 percent capacity for home games.

Carolina Hurricanes: President and GM Don Waddell.

“The Caniacs are the backbone of our franchise, and we are thrilled to welcome them back to PNC Arena. Our staff has worked extremely hard to put protocols in place to protect the health and safety of our fans, as well as our players and staff. We want to express our gratitude to Governor Cooper, Dr. Mandy Cohen and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for working with us to finalize this plan, and for their diligent work to keep the citizens of our state safe throughout the pandemic.”

New York Islanders: “Nassau Coliseum will reopen to Islanders season ticket members starting on March 18th, as permitted by state regulations. Attendance will be limited to 10 percent of capacity, and all required safety protocols will be followed. On March 11th, 1,000 Northwell Health frontline staff will be guests of the Islanders, to thank them for their heroic efforts this past year.

Season ticket members will have priority for all Islanders home games this season.”

Sharks – Golden Knights game postponed

NHL PR: The NHL postpones tonight’s game between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights.

“The National Hockey League announced today that as a result of a San Jose Sharks Player entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols earlier today, the team’s game aginst the Vegas Golden Knights will be postponed. The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Clubs’s medical groups while the League continues to analyze test results in the coming days.

As an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed until further notice. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Sharks’ regular season schedule.”

The Stars are going to be busy

Dallas Stars: The Stars will have 43 games in 76 days.