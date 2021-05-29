NHL News: Hurricanes, Predators, and Injury Updates

Two players remain on COVID list

Elliotte Friedman: Vegas Golden Knights forwards Ryan Reaves and Peyton Krebs have come off the COVID protocol list. Defenseman Brayden McNabb is still on the list.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Jayson Megna remains on the COVID list.

Arena protocols, and Hurricanes to add more fans

Chris Johnston: For round two of the Stanley Cup playoffs the NHL is no longer requiring fans to wear a mask but are leaving that decision up to the teams to have their own policies.

Chip Alexander: The Carolina Hurricanes will be allowing attendance over 16,000 according to Don Waddell.

Preds sign seventh round pick

Cap Friendly: The Nashville Predators have signed 2019 seventh round pick forward Juuso Parssinen to a three-year entry-level contract with a salary cap hit of $850,833 and an AAV of $925,000.

2021-22: $750,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 games played.

2022-23: $750,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 games played.

2022-23: $775,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57.5k,500 games played.

Joe Haggerty: There hasn’t been an update on if Boston Bruins Jeremy Lauzon will be ready for the start of round two or not.

Kevan Miller hasn’t started skating yet. He’s been riding a stationary bike.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville on Aaron Ekblad‘s recovery: “He has time to get himself more than ready for the start of next year. That’s what we’re looking forward to.”

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that forward Jake Evans is progressing and could be an option for tonight.

Montreal Canadiens: Canadiens coach Ducharme said that Artturi Lehkonen is doubtful for tonight.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on forward Evgeni Malkin: “What I’ll tell you about Geno is that he was dealing with a knee injury. He was not 100%. I think I’m stating the obvious when I say that. He fought really hard to get back in the lineup to try and help us win.”

Pittsburgh Penguins: Penguins coach Sullivan on goaltender Casey DeSmith: “Casey was dealing with a soft tissue groin injury, which is not an easy injury from a goaltending standpoint. That’s why he was unavailable for the playoffs.”

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Mike Foligno skated again. There is no decision yet if he’ll return for Game 6 or not.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty returned to the lineup last night.