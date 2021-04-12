NHL News: Iafallo and Laughton Sign Extensions, Gustafsson, Kulikov’s Conditions, and Soderberg

Kings extend Iafallo

Dennis Bernstein: The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Alex Iafallo to a four-year, $4 million per season deal.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown

2021-22: $3.5M

2022-23: $4.4M

2023-24: $4.4M

2024-25: $3.7M

Flyers extend Laughton

Elliotte Friedman: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Scott Laughton to a five-year contract extension at an AAV of $3 million.

Canadiens acquire Gustafsson

Pierre LeBrun: The Philadelphia Flyers trade defenseman Erik Gustafsson and retain 50 percent of his salary to the Montreal Canadiens for a 2022 seventh-round pick.

Charlie O’Connor: “So the return is basically nothing for Gustafsson, but he had completely fallen out of the mix in Philly (justifiably so) so might as well pick up something for him, even if it’s just a 7th rounder.”

Erik Gustafsson, acquired by MTL, is a one-dimensional offensive defenceman and powerplay specialist who was trusted very little by Alain Vigneault this year (probably because he’s terrible defensively). He has a great shot and produces efficiently. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/bRJuSen9qJ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) April 12, 2021

Condition for the Kulikov trade

Jack Michaels: The Edmonton Oilers send a 2022 conditional fourth-round pick to the New Jersey Devils for Dmitry Kulikov.

If the Oilers make the second-round of the playoffs the pick becomes a 2020 third-round pick.

Dmitry Kulikov has had a nice bounce back season defensively, and could be a good shutdown guy for the Oilers. pic.twitter.com/WwjOVaywpC — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) April 12, 2021

Avalanche reacquire Soderberg

Peter Baugh: The Blackhawks won’t retain any of Soderberg’s contract. He’s a pending UFA on a one-year deal.