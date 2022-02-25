NHL News: IIHF, World Cup Planning, Blackhawks, Bunting, Stars, LTIR, and Stadium Series

2023 World Championships and World Juniors in Russia in jeopardy

Chris Johnston: The IIHF is paying attention to the situation unfolding in Ukraine. The 2023 World Championships and 2023 World Juniors are scheduled to be held in Russia. They will be holding a council meeting in the next few days.

2024 World Cup of Hockey planning and player development agreements

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Bill Daly will be going over to Europe in mid-March to discuss some of the logistics for a 2024 World Cup of Hockey.

“… or at least discuss the planning of the 2024 World Cup of Hockey with the European counterparts. And while he’s there, he’s also going to go through the new player development agreement with Sweden, Finland and the Czech Republic. So, a good amount of international business getting done.

The NHL, IIHF and the NHL Players’ Association are not in a position to formalize the 2024 World Cup of Hockey, but this is a pretty big step in the next direction.”

Blackhawks finished their GM interviews

Chicago Blackhawks: CEO Danny Wirtz:

“The Chicago Blackhawks advisory committee has concluded its evaluation with General Manager candidates and provided the input to leadership. The leadership team is moving to the next step of the process. Additional updates on the search will be provided as the process continues.

Bunting fined

Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting has fined $2,000 for his second diving infraction.

Stars claim Studenic and place Kero on waivers

Chris Johnston: The Dallas Stars have claimed Marian Studenic off waivers from the New Jersey Devils.

Elliotte Friedman: The Stars have placed Tanner Kero on waivers.

Teams using LTIR

With the #Leafs now using LTIR, 17 teams, or more than half the league, are using LTIR. 11 of those teams have been using LTIR all season and have accrued $0 in projected cap space. pic.twitter.com/prRR75gFpU — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) February 24, 2022

