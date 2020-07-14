NHL News: Ilya Sorokin, Shayne Gostisbehere, Micheal Ferland, and Corey Crawford

Islanders sign Sorokin

Andrew Gross of Newsday: The New York Islanders have signed 25-year old prospect goaltender Ilya Sorokin to a one-year deal yesterday.

Sorokin will attend the Islanders training camp and will practice with the team, but he is ineligible to play in any games this season.

The Islanders will have fellow Russian Semyon Varlamov under contract for the next three seasons. Thomas Greiss is a pending UFA.

: The New York Islanders and Ilya Sorokin agree on a one-year contract extension today. He is now under contract for the 2020-21 season. Cap Friendly: Sorokin will have a $2 million AAV next season – $1 million in base salary and a $1 million signing bonus. He’ll be a RFA after next season.

Gostisbehere had surgery during the break

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere had right knee surgery seven weeks ago. He had surgery on his left knee back in January. He is hopeful that he’d be ready for the playoffs.

Adam Kimelman: Gostisbehere: “I was trying to rehab it & no way I could rehab it. I had another scope done, small little cartilage thing. … I was compensating (for left knee) so much over time that my quads were uneven & it was hard to fix it off the ice.”

Ferland deemed unfit yesterday but hopeful he can return

Patrick Johnston: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning said that he believes that forward Micheal Ferland could return to the lineup. NHL policy states that he can’t talk about injuries.

Vancouver Canucks: Ferland was deemed “unfit to play” yesterday.

Crawford ‘unfit to play’

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said that goaltender Corey Crawford is “unfit to play.”

Tracey Myers of NHL.com: Crawford didn’t practice yesterday and didn’t take part in any of the voluntary Phase 2 skates. He is listed as one of their five goaltenders.

“The way we’re handling this, we’re looking at the guys who are here and ready to play and when Corey’s in that group, then we can talk about Corey,” Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said. “The focus today was to get ourselves back going. We have four goaltenders here (Malcolm Subban Collin Delia, Kevin Lankinen, Matt Tomkins), and the goal is to be prepared when the time is right. We have some time, certainly. Our first game isn’t for several weeks.”

Coach Colliton said that Subban, Delia and Lankinen will rotate while Crawford is out.