NHL News: In and Out of COVID Protocol and If the Season Could be Paused

In and out of COVID protocol

Kristen Anderson: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving said they won’t know for a few days which variant the team has.

Treliving said it’s too early to say if they will play Saturday’s scheduled game against the Blue Jackets.

Elliotte Friedman: Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett wasn’t on the bench last night for precautionary reasons.

Jim Matheson: Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele said that he met with Andrei Svechnikov (COVID protocol) over the weekend before Saturday’s game. So far just Ryan McLeod from the Oilers is in protocol.

Olivia Reiner: Philadelphia Flyers forward Morgan Frost was removed from last night’s game due to COVID protocols.

Rick Dhaliwal: Have been hearing that the Vancouver Canucks could have one more positive case.

Tom Gullitti: Washington Capitals forward Nic Dowd and defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk are out of COVID protocol and will be in Chicago and play tonight. Because of Canadian restrictions, they are not eligible to play in Winnipeg on Friday. They’ll return to DC after Wednesday’s game.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway isn’t traveling with the team and remains in protocol.

Could the season be paused?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said at this point the NHL and NHLPA aren’t looking at pausing the season and he doesn’t think they will.

“But, that’s not to say there’s not a lot at play right here. Number one, the doctors who have been advising both the NHL and the NHLPA are having a call tonight to discuss the latest happenings, which are happening very quickly, and presumably to suggest next steps. What could that be? Well, enhanced protocols I think would be on the table which is more mask wearing around the league and the facilities. How about daily testing? Since the start of the season players had been tested every three days. Could it go to daily testing with advanced measures? So, look for all of those things to potentially come to fruition here over the next few days.”

